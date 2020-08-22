Rhea Chakraborty said Sushant Singh Rajput told her to leave his house, chats with Mahesh Bhatt reveal otherwise: lawyer

Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has said that there is a chance that actor Rhea Chakraborty might be taken into custody by the CBI. “There is a certain chance of her being taken into custody for questioning as she is the prime accused in the case,” Vikas Singh told The Times of India.

Vikas also talked about the recently leaked WhatsApp chat between Rhea and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on the day she left Sushant’s home on June 8. In the chat, Rhea is seen telling Mahesh that he had left Sushant’s home after mustering courage. However, Vikas says that Rhea said the complete opposite in her earlier statement. “She has said just the opposite in her statement, where she said that Sushant had asked her to leave the house. This is damaging for her. I wonder who has leaked the chat. Is she trying to shift the blame? She cannot shift the blame. If she is going to shift blame in this manner, it is going to implicate her more,” he said.

In the WhatsApp chat accessed by India Today, Rhea told Mahesh, “Aisha moves on..sir..with a heavy heart and sense of relief .” Aisha is the name of her character in the film Jalebi, produced by Mahesh. She added, “Our last call was a wake up call. You are my angel You were then And you are now.”

He replied, “Don’t look back. Make it possible what is inevitable. My love to your father . He will be a happy man.” Rhea responded, “Have found some courage,and what you said about my dad tht day on the phone pushed me to be strong for him. He sends you love and thanks you for always being so special.”

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra home on June 14. His father later filed an FIR against Rhea for abetment to suicide in Patna. Rhea moved the Supreme Court, asking for the FIR to be transferred to Mumbai. The SC, however, directed the CBI to launch an investigation into the actor’s death.

