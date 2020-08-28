Sections
Home / Bollywood / Rhea Chakraborty says Mahesh Bhatt is ‘like a father figure’ to her: ‘I was made into his girlfriend when he has a daughter my age’

Rhea Chakraborty says Mahesh Bhatt is ‘like a father figure’ to her: ‘I was made into his girlfriend when he has a daughter my age’

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has clarified her relationship with veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and called him a ‘father figure’ in her life. She has responded to the claims about their WhatsApp chats in June.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 12:10 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rhea Chakraborty worked with Mahesh Bhatt in Jalebi.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has responded to allegations against her as she broke her silence on Thursday. Among the subjects she addressed was her relationship with veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt whom she called a ‘father figure’.

In an interview to Aaj Tak, Rhea said Sushant Singh Rajput’s insistence that she should leave his home on June 8 had ‘completely broken’ her. Rhea said: “How would you feel when someone asks you to leave? This was when I was unwell and in the same phase as him? When I have taken care of him for so long? When there is so much affection between us? He asked me to leave when it is known that those who care for people suffering from mental illness, like a spouse or a girlfriend or a boyfriend, often face similar issues. I was completely broken. I already have anxiety. I was also having panic attacks.” Rhea left Sushant’s home on June 8, saying that it was at his behest.

Addressing claims that she decided to leave Sushant based on the advice Mahesh Bhatt gave her and their relationship, Rhea said the filmmaker was a ‘father figure’ in her life and would address her as ‘child’ while she always called him ‘sir’. Accepting that she spoke to him at some point on June 8, Rhea said, “I spoke to Bhatt saab because he is like a father figure for me. I called him to say I don’t have it in me to go ahead. He (Sushant) has asked me to leave and I am completely broken. He asked me to think of my father and go home, to be strong for my father. Bhatt saab told me you cannot break down to this level. This conversation was misconstrued, I was made into his girlfriend when he has a daughter my age. Don’t I have the right to consult someone?”

She said she has been in touch with Mahesh since the time they did a film, Jalebi, together. “I called Bhatt saab the same day I left Sushant’s home. In fact, Sushant and Bhatt saab also had a lovely relationship. He knew Bhatt saab much before I came into the picture. Sushant have even tweeted about how good he felt after meeting Mahesh Bhatt. Why isn’t anyone listening to Sushant then?”



Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister slams Rhea Chakraborty for saying actor’s relationship with family was strained: ‘Dare anyone ever doubt it for a moment’

To the question as to whether Mahesh Bhatt asked her to leave Sushant, Rhea’s straightforward reply was “No”. “And even Bhatt saab had asked me to leave Sushant, it would not have worked. It is a matter of the heart.”

Sushant died on June 14 in Mumbai. The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe in his death in August. In the separate case, the Enforcement Directorate is also looking to any financial irregularity angle in the case. The Narcotics Control Bureau has also joined the case to investigate a ‘drug angle’.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cotton harvesting in Punjab to get delayed, picking begins from September 15
Aug 28, 2020 12:43 IST
Rains lash part of Delhi-NCR, brings respite from humidity
Aug 28, 2020 12:43 IST
Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking postponement of Bihar assembly polls
Aug 28, 2020 12:41 IST
NEET, JEE: Review petition filed in Supreme Court against August 17 judgement of holding exams
Aug 28, 2020 12:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.