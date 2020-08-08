Rhea Chakraborty shares page from Sushant Singh Rajput’s diary, in which he’d expressed gratitude for her and her family

A day after being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), actor Rhea Chakraborty has shared a picture of a page from her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s diary. Rhea has been accused by Sushant’s family of abetting his suicide, among other allegations.

She shared the picture of the diary page with India Today. It appears to be a gratitude list. “I am grateful for my life. I am grateful for Lillu in my life. I am grateful for Bebu in my life. I am grateful for Sir in my life. I am grateful for Maam in my life. I am grateful for Fudge in my life. I am grateful for all the love in my life,” the note reads. “It is his (Sushant’s) handwriting. Lillu is Showik, Bebu is me, Sir is my dad, Ma’am is my mom and Fudge is his dog,” she said.

Rhea also shared a picture of a water sipper, a piece of movie merchandise from Sushant’s 2019 film Chhichhore. She said that it is the only belonging of Sushant’s that she has.

She was questioned for around nine hours on Friday by the ED. The agency, which investigates money laundering and foreign exchange violations, also questioned her brother, Showik, and her business manager, Shruti Modi, who also worked for Sushant.

“She has been examined and her statement... (has been) recorded... She’s always cooperated with investigations with police and ED. She’s nothing to hide. In the event she’s called again, she will appear at the appointed time,” Satish Maneshinde, her lawyer and senior counsel, said.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty has ‘nothing to hide’, will return for questioning a second time if need be, says lawyer

Rhea has refrained from commenting on the case, but said in a self-made video, “I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me on the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice. Satyameva jayate, the truth shall prevail.”

Meanwhile, Sushant’s death will now be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a move that has been welcomed by his family members. The investigating agency has registered a case against Rhea, her family members and two of her associates.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more