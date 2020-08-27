Rhea Chakraborty: ‘Sushant Singh Rajput used to smoke marijuana, it started during Kedarnath’

Rhea Chakraborty has claimed Sushant Singh Rajput used to take marijuana even before he met her.

Rhea Chakraborty has said late actor Sushant Singh Rajput used to take marijuana even before he met her. The Jalebi actor continues to claim that she, however, has never taken drugs and is ready for a blood test.

In an interview to India Today, “Yes, Sushant used to smoke marijuana, he used to take it even before he met me. He started this during Kedarnath. I used to control him in this department only. He was a man of his own choices and nobody could stop him.”

On being asked if she used to take drugs, Rhea said, “I deny all allegations. I don’t want to hurt the investigations. I do know Gaurav Aarya (hotelier). I have never taken MDMA.” She was also asked about the accusations of being told to mix CBD in his tea, as reported by Times Now. “He asked Jaya an alternative therapy, he must have done something himself,” was her reply.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is investigating the drugs aspect in Sushant’s case. On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing actor Rhea Chakraborty in a money laundering case, informed in a letter to the NCB that their investigation had revealed that drugs were supplied to Rhea and Sushant.

Rhea had earlier said in a statement via her lawyer, denying claims that she has ever used drugs. “Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life ever. She is ready for a blood test,” her lawyer Satish Maneshinde had said.

Earlier, WhatsApp chats were accessed by TV channels between Rhea and other members of Sushant’s staff, claimed to be a proof of drug usage. In a January 2020 exchange, Sushant’s Samuel Miranda texted Rhea, “Hi, can you give Dipesh Rs 17,000 for 2 bags of weed? 1 for us & another for him & he will transfer it to us,” to which she replied, “Ya, we could.”

On Thursday, Sushant’s father KK Singh said in a self-made video, “Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to my son, Sushant for a long time, she is his murderer. The investigating agency must arrest her and her associates.” His statement came just a day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) registered a case against Rhea and others in connection with the death case of Sushant.

