Rhea Chakraborty will be summoned by CBI after it does its spadework: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father’s lawyer

The lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, Vikas Singh has confirmed that Rhea Chakraborty will be summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) only after the questioning of other people related to the case. He also said the Jalebi actor may be arrested if she “does not cooperate with the investigation or gives evasive answers”.

Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh have said, “Rhea Chakraborty will be summoned by the CBI after it has done its spadework. They are examining everybody and once they are able to do their homework properly then only they will start grilling Rhea.”

He added, “Once they (CBI) start grilling Rhea & if she does not cooperate with the investigation or gives evasive answers, then the possibility of her arrest will also rise. I’m quite hopeful that probe is going in the right direction.”

Amid speculations of Rhea being summoned by the CBI on Monday, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, “Rhea Chakraborty and her family have not received any summons from the Central Bureau of Investigation, so far. If they receive a summon, they will appear before the agency.”

The Enforcement Directorate had already questioned Chakraborty twice -- on Augut 9 and 10 -- and 56 persons’ statements and other relevant evidence have been collected.

The agency had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case based on the FIR by actor’s father. In his complaint, KK Singh had alleged that around Rs 15 crore was withdrawn from Rajput’s bank account in the last one year and transferred to “accounts that had no link with him”.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law Vishal shares unseen videos of actor at sister Shweta Singh Kirti’s wedding. Watch

On Saturday too, the teams of the CBI and the Mumbai Police visited the residence of Rajput as a part of the investigation in the case related to his death. Both Neeraj (Sushant’s cook) and Siddharth Pithani were grilled by the agency in connection with the case.

On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the agency to investigate the case related to the actor’s death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more