Rhea Chakraborty would call Rumy Jafry to cheer up Sushant Singh Rajput, Soha Ali Khan meets Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor post lockdown

Here are top 5 updates from the world of entertainment.

Father’s Day 2020: Things Bollywood dads say that everyone can relate to

Say what you will, but movies mirror real life, even if a little flashily. Just like our Mother Indias and Betas, Bollywood has given us plenty of screen fathers that have seemed like our own dads. On Father’s Day, we take a look at some iconic dialogues of on-screen dads that every father can relate to (and so can their kids).

To cheer Sushant Singh Rajput up, Rhea Chakraborty would call director Rumi Jaffery to meet him: ‘Sir aapke sath khush hota hai’

Filmmaker Rumi Jaffery, who was slated to direct Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty in a romantic comedy, has said that he was aware of Sushant’s depression, but didn’t press him on the matter as he feared it might make him uncomfortable. Sushant died by suicide on Sunday, at the age of 34.

Father’s Day 2020: From Shah Rukh Khan to Hrithik Roshan, see pics of the coolest Bollywood dads with their kids

The world is all set to celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday and so is Bollywood. The film industry has dads of all varieties and ages. Whether it’s Shah Rukh Khan, who is the responsible dad, making sure his son and daughter get a proper education before they join the film industry, or Hrithik Roshan, whose favourite travel buddies are his sons, there is something to love about all these dads.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan get a visit from Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya after two months of lockdown. See pics

Actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu took their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu to meet her cousin, Taimur Ali Khan on Saturday. Taimur is the son of Soha’s actor brother Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

Anubhav Sinha says there are as many examples of ‘nepotistic failures as of outsider successes’ in Bollywood

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has weighed in on the raging controversy around nepotism in Bollywood. Anubhav shared a tweet on Saturday about how Bollywood operates ‘miles above religion and caste’, which should not be ignored.

