Rhea Kapoor considers sister Sonam Kapoor to be her best roommate, see pic

Rhea Kapoor posted a throwback picture with sister Sonam Kapoor on Tuesday. See it here.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 14:08 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sonam Kapoor and sister Rhea are very close.

Actor Sonam Kapoor has been in Delhi for close to two months now at her in-laws place while her family is in Mumbai amid lockdown. And guess who is missing her the most? Her sister Rhea Kapoor, who shared a throwback picture of the two of them together.

Taking to Instagram stories, Rhea posted a picture where Sonam and she lie on a huge bed, covered with white sheets. While Rhea is busy with her cellphone, Sonam is looking at the person who has clicked the picture. Written on the picture are: “Best roommate.”

Only on Monday, Rhea had shared a post on the completion of two years since the release of their film, Veere Di Wedding. She was one of the producers of the film. She had written: “Happy veere day. @vdwthefilm we laughed, we cried, we fell in love and pissed a lot of people off. It was everything I could’ve hoped for. Here’s to lifelong friendships and growing into your guts. Can hardly wait for the next chapter. #2yearsofveerediwedding.”

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan to provide aid to child who tried to wake up dead mother at train station, says ‘I know how it feels to lose a parent



The sisters are very close; just a week back Sonam had shared a throwback picture with Rhea, in which she is dressed in Batman costume. Sonam had revealed how jumping and dancing with Rhea is still her favourite thing to do. She wrote: “DIY Batman costume for a party that wasn’t fancy dress because he was my favourite super hero. Also jumping and dancing with my @rheakapoor is still my favourite thing to do. (Yes those are batman socks and yes I was a nerd).”



On May 1, she had posted a throwback picture from her wedding with her siblings and indulgently written: “See you soon brats.. miss you more than you guys can imagine.”

