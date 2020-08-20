Rhea Kapoor shares stunning photos, replies to claims of hiring ‘professional photographer while pretend quarantining’

Producer Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram page to share a handful of pictures from her latest photoshoot. According to her caption, the images were shot in her garden. She was seen posing with a glass of gin.

“Table set in the garden -- Check. Tanqueray & Tonic -- Check. Video call with my girls -- Check. Perfect evening -- Check. I am beyond missing my tribe and I am all set to pour my heart out on our video call. The reality in times like these is to keep your loved ones closer and I am blessed to have a crew that is fueled with love, laughter and joy. I cannot wait to brunch with them soon! Have you called your girl gang yet?,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

While several compliments poured in, one Instagram user accused Rhea of ‘pretend quarantining at home’, pointing out that the pictures were shot by a ‘professional photographer’. “Professional photographer while pretend quarantining at home - check,” the user commented on her post.

Rhea clarified that she was ‘actual quarantining’ and that the pictures were shot by her friend, who happened to be a photographer by profession. Asking the user to ‘relax’, she wrote, “@ghanghor my friend is a professional photographer so I guess I lucked out. He got tested and isolated for weeks before we even met. Actual quarantining-check people who point fingers for no reason- check. Have a drink man. Relax.. and be safe.”

Earlier, Rhea’s sister, actor Sonam Kapoor, was accused of flouting the 14-day quarantine rule after arriving in London. She had posted pictures of herself outdoors, which led to allegations that she was ‘putting lives in danger & setting bad example’.

Retweeting a woman who defended her against the claims, Sonam had written, “I’m in my own garden attached to my building dude.. fully quarantining.. people have too much time.. just ignore.”

