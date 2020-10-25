Rich Chadha promises to feature in ‘Girls of Hoshiarpur’ as fan demands her presence in Ali Fazal’s Mirzapur

Actor Richa Chadha has promised that she will soon be seen in “Girls of Hoshiarpur” when a fan praised her work in Gangs of Wasseypur, and told the actor that she should have featured in the web series Mirzapur. The web show features her actor boyfriend Ali Fazal.

A fan had tweeted, “He is happy for the success of Mirzapur-2. Richa I miss you. You should have been in Mirzapur. Just like you have done the best in the Wasseypur, you would have done your best in Mirzapur too.” Richa replied to him, “I will be in Girls of Hoshiarpur soon.”

She also shared a video of a rabbit sleeping in her lap and asked fans how their day was. It was Ali’s response that totally took the cake. He replied with an innocent, single-word response. Richa shared the video with the caption, “Rabbit called Oreo fell asleep in my lap. How was your day?” Ali was quick to respond with “Khargosssss!?”

Ali is riding high on the success of the second season of his Amazon original web series Mirzapur 2. The Hindustan Times’ review for the show said, “In a show brimming with some of the best actors in Hindi cinema today, Pankaj is still playing in a different category. With his deadpan expressions and quiet dignity, he remains the star of the show even as everyone delivers solid performances around him. Ali Fazal plays Guddu like a man tormented, who seems to be wondering ‘what if’. Shweta Tripathi also brings a quiet resolve to Golu.”

Richa and Ali were set to the tie the knot earlier this year, and even had their wedding cards printed, but the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown delayed the plans indefinitely.

Recently seen in Panga alongside Kangana Ranaut, Richa has Shakeela and Bholi Punjaban next in the pipeline.

