Richa Chaddha slams troll who asked her why she’s silent about Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘You’re a disgrace to his memory’

Actor Richa Chaddha has slapped back at a troll, who demanded to know why she has been ‘silent’ about the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Richa told the person to “f**k off please.”

In the comments section of a recent Instagram post, a person asked Richa, “Why are u people so silent about seeking justice for Sushant? Had u all kept so silent if it had occurred with u??” Richa in her reply wrote, “@sudeshna.riya exactly how are we ‘keeping quiet’? How dare you suggest that ? You know that the police is investigating the matter and everyone is cooperating by providing statements and clues. Trolls like you ignore the role of mental health in this scenario, going after his real friends, harassing them...for what? And you call yourself a doctor ? What if someone kills themselves because of trolls like you ? Should you be booked for abetment to suicide? F**k off please for insinuating that anyone at all is keeping quiet. You’re a disgrace to his memory.”

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. He was suffering from depression. On the same day, Richa had shared a picture with him, and had written in the caption, “Whatever caused you this unendurable pain, am sorry. Please respect the privacy of the grieving family, don’t share pictures... have empathy.”

Investigation into the circumstances that led to Sushant’s death are ongoing, with several members of his family and the film industry being questioned. Richa was due to marry her partner, actor Ali Fazal, recently, but the couple had to call off their wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

