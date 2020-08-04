Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s wedding postponed to 2021: ‘Only pragmatic to push the wedding to the coming year’

Sections
Months after their April wedding was postponed due to the pandemic, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have confirmed that they won’t be getting married before 2021 because they want to ensure safety of all.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 13:15 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have shifted their wedding to 2021.

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were set to tie the knot in April but plans had to be reworked due to the coronavirus pandemic. Richa has said that shifting the marriage ceremony is in the ‘interest of everyone”. Insisting that scientists maybe at work trying to find a vaccine but the pandemic is far from over, Richa told Mumbai Mirror, “So, it is only pragmatic to push the wedding to the coming year in the interest of everyone who would wish to attend.”

Ali added, “Let’s see when we are able to accept the new normal, then, we will decide on a date, maybe early next year.” Asked if the couple will stick to their original plan of hosting celebrations in three cities, Ali said, “We came up with that plan only so our relatives wouldn’t have to travel. We wanted to tackle each side in their own city.”

After the lockdown was announced mid-March, Richa and Ali postponed their wedding and their spokesperson said, “Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well wishers to be affected.”

On the professional front, Richa was last seen in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga where she played the latter’s college friend and a professional kabbaddi player and Ali featured in Netflix film House Arrest, which has received good reviews. He also played a pivotal role in Prasthanam remake that also starred Sanjay Dutt.



