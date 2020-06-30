Sections
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal shot for a bridal cover weeks before lockdown postponed their wedding. See pic

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 19:01 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were due to tie the knot in April.

Actor couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have appeared on the cover of a bridal-themed magazine, around the time when they would’ve tied the knot had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic. Ali and Richa were forced to postpone their nuptials in the wake of the global situation.

The couple was due to get married in April. This, their first ever joint cover shoot together, was shot weeks before the country went into lockdown. In the Brides Today spread, Richa looks resplendent in her gorgeous lehenga, and Ali looks his dapper best in his dulha attire.

In a statement, the couple’s representative had announced, “Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected.”

Reacting to the news of his wedding’s postponement, Ali had told Hindustan Times, “Sabki life postpone ho gayi hai, shaadi toh... let’s see what comes out of this in the new world. I hope we come out as better people, a better system, a better climate. I think there’s a major churning happening above, below, inside and outside... everywhere. It’s definitely a time to reflect.”



To Mumbai Mirror, Ali had said, “It has been delayed until further notice. I think we will celebrate with the world when everything is open again. We have something to celebrate... some good news hopefully, that everyone will get and we’ll make sure to bring that along with our wedding. Until then, we’re following all the rules of the lockdown and awaiting the next steps.”

The actor recently appeared in a lockdown-themed film called House Arrest, and has the Hollywood sequel Death on the Nile due out later this year. Richa, meanwhile, appeared in Panga and Ghoomketu.

