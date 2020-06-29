Sections
Home / Bollywood / Richa Chadha apologises for calling someone bipolar in a tweet last year: ‘Beginning to grasp what mental health means’

Richa Chadha apologises for calling someone bipolar in a tweet last year: ‘Beginning to grasp what mental health means’

Richa Chadha has apologised for lightly using the term ‘bipolar’ in a tweet she wrote a year ago. She said she was trying to be witty but knows better now.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 14:14 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Richa Chadha has apologised on Twitter.

Actor Richa Chadha got a lot of love from her fans for apologising for a tweet she made a ago. Fans appreciated her for realising her mistake without being reminded or called out for it.

Richa wrote in a tweet on Monday that she regretted calling someone ‘bipolar’ in a tweet. “I think last year I made a joke about someone being ‘bipolar’.The joke was borne out of a petulant desire to seem witty in even less than 280 characters. As I am now only beginning to grasp what #mentalhealth means, I just want to apologise and couldn’t have said this sooner,” she wrote.

 

Her followers reacted positively. “I’m bipolar. On behalf of everyone with my condition I hereby commit you to being pardoned,” wrote one. “Very brave of you to admit something that might well have gone out of the public memory, Richa @RichaChadha. Not for nothing do we respect you,” wrote another. “Takes a real man/woman to own up to their mistakes. You go, girl,” read another comment.



 

In December 2018, Richa had shared a tweet about Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performance in Thackeray when she used the word. “Are ee humara Faisal toh bipolar nikla be (Wow, my Faisal turned out to be bipolar),” she had written. Nawazuddin played Richa’s son in Gangs of Wasseypur and late Shiv Sena leader Bal Thackeray in Thackeray.

Also read: Shekhar Suman to meet Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Patna, urges Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to push for CBI probe

Richa is currently in self isolation at her Mumbai home. She was supposed to get married to her boyfriend Ali Fazal this summer by their plans were ruined due to the coronavirus pandemic. These days, Richa is spending her time reading books. Taking to Instagram, Richa recently shared a photograph of herself reading a book. “Reading again. Feels new... #Surrealphoto #reading #sunset #Rumi #wednesdayWisdom #richachadha #actor #sapiosexual #manypeoplehavethisintheirbioandtheydontunderstandit #lockdown,” she had captioned her post.

Richa was last seen in the courtroom drama Section 375. Her upcoming films are Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and Shakeela.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kerala SIT probing Shamna Kasim extortion case summons actor Dharmajan
Jun 29, 2020 14:47 IST
Here’s how MRI scanning may also pick out aggressive cancers
Jun 29, 2020 14:46 IST
Excessive sugar intake linked with unhealthy fat deposits
Jun 29, 2020 14:39 IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC, SSLC results 2020 to be declared by July- August, says minister
Jun 29, 2020 14:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.