Richa Chadha files defamation suit against actor before Bombay High Court

Richa Chadha had earlier sent a legal notice to an actor who had spoken in a derogatory manner against her.

Actor Richa Chadha has filed a defamation suit against an actor, a news channel and Kamaal R Khan before Bombay High Court for alleged defamatory statements against her. She has also sought Rs 1.1 crore as damages from them. The said actor in September had accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault and mentioned Richa’s name in interviews, while talking about the alleged incident.

Richa has sought an order from the court for restraining her and unknown others from making any such defamatory statements in the future. Additionally, Richa has also sought the withdrawal of such videos and tweets, besides demanding an apology on Twitter and other websites.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the petition was filed by Richa through her advocate Saveena Bedi Sachar. The petition said that defamatory statements had continued despite her sending a legal notice to the actor.

In September, the actor had accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct in an interview to a news channel. In that context, she had brought up the names of Richa along with two other actors, claiming that Anurag told her they performed sexual favours for him.

Two days after the interview, Richa had released a statement, via her lawyer, which had condemned the act of ‘falsely’ dragging Richa’s name into controversies. It had said: “Our Client ‘Ms. Richa Chadha’, condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a derogatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties. Though our Client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have an equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected.”

“No woman should misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations. Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest. Sd/- Adv Saveena Bedi Sachar, Lawhive Associates,” it had continued.

Subsequently, Richa had sent a legal notice to the actor. Giving an update on the development, Richa had said that after failed attempts to deliver a hard copy of the notice to the actor, she had accepted it.

