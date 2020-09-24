Richa Chadha gives a peek into her lockdown activities, reminds everyone she is ‘an actor, not a revolutionary’

Richa Chadha said that she is an actor and not a revolutionary.

Richa Chadha shared a gorgeous photo of herself as a reminder that though circumstances are ‘forcing’ her to be called a ‘revolutionary’, she is an actor, at the end of the day. She also listed out her activities during the lockdown and the skills she worked on.

Sharing a bulleted list, along with a photo of herself, Richa wrote, “In this lockdown… I have been working out, been boxing, been learning a stick martial art form, been learning a new form of belly dance, been learning how to cook, been meditating, been writing a script, been writing a book, let go of toxic friends, been starting a production studio…”

The post added, “Reminder post, that I am an actor, not a revolutionary... wondering why the situations in my life are forcing me to be called one…”

Richa has been involved in a legal battle with an actor, who named her while accusing Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault. The filmmaker has denied the allegations and called them an attempt to silence him.

Earlier this week, Richa sent the actor a legal notice for ‘unnecessarily and falsely (dragging)’ her name into the allegations. A statement issued by her lawyer said, “No woman should misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations. Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest.”

Meanwhile, the actor has maintained that she did not name Richa, but merely repeated what Anurag told her. According to the actor, Anurag told her that female actors like Richa, Mahie Gill and Huma Qureshi performed sexual favours for him.

The actor on Tuesday filed an FIR against Anurag, in which she alleged that he raped her in 2013. The FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement).

