Richa Chadha hails MNC for dropping ‘fair’ from skin cream’s name, says ‘there is demand and hence there is supply’. See pic

Richa Chadha has penned a note to applaud the move by a cosmetic brand to drop the word ‘fair’ from its product name. She also shared a picture of herself sporting a t-shirt with ‘Not fair but lovely’ written on it.

Sharing the story behind the tee, she wrote, “NOT FAIR BUT LOVELY”, I had gotten this printed on a T shirt back in 2015. Yesterday, the brand @fairandlovely_id and I were finally in agreement! Yesterday, they dropped the word FAIR from their product name... Before you attack the brand for only paying ‘lip service’, please remember, it takes many generations for ideas to change. There is demand and hence there is supply...We have been told since we were children, that fairness is the only definition of beauty! It is also another unfortunate byproduct of colonialism and casteism! But it’s 2020, and a lot of BS is getting dismantled !”

Adding that she hopes the idea of beauty is redefined, she wrote further, “It took me many years of unlearning to gain confidence and start LOVING my complexion! Der aye durust aye, I say. I welcome this decision by the brand... and it’s not easy... brands have a thousand meetings before they change even the FONT in their logo... I hope slowly and steadily mindsets change... we must continuously and without any influence of the West, define our own idea of beauty. Beauty must be inclusive! Bravo @fairandlovely_id #NotFairButLovely #RacismIsAVirus #RichaChadha #richareccomends #Truth #lockdown #selfhate #postcolonial #actorslife #fairandlovely.”

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor also wrote in Hindi, “I think that like India, there are many countries where the British ruled. In such countries, slavery also took a mental form. We feel that our colour, our language, our food is not good. ..And the British used to tell us constantly ...It is unfortunate that we consider our own things as inferior, and try to change them ... Since childhood, it is told that the colour is beautiful! Earlier, songs in films were also made like u ... “Hum kale hain to kya hua dil wale hain” ... Can such a song be made in today’s date? It takes time to change everything… we should be proud of our colour!”

Also read: Abhay Deol on skin care cream dropping ‘fairness’ tag: ‘Starting point to a long road ahead’

Meanwhile, a fan also praised her for the painting on the wall behind her. She replied to her, “my first gift from @alifazal.” Richa and her Fukrey co-star Ali Fazal were to tie the knot in April but the wedding was postponed due to coronavirus outbreak.

Follow @htshowbiz for more