Richa Chadha helps the needy in ‘kind’ amid lockdown, says ‘I find talk about donations in crores and lakhs obnoxious’

“Neki kar dariya mein daal”, actor Richa Chadha reminds as you ask her about celebrities who either do good and move on, or even those who talk about the good they do via social media, thereby inspiring others to aid the needy.

Just last month, in a social media post motivating people to help at least one person during this time of Covid-19 crisis, Chadha had reached out to her Instagram followers asking if anyone could suggest a wholesale ration dealer. This mobilisation led her to a person who helped her secure over 600 kg of ration -- including wheat flour, pulses and rice -- which she recently donated to a local Gurudwara where 250 kg of each of the three food items, are being used on a daily basis.

The 33-year-old actor says, “You will never see me publicise the amount I donate somewhere or whatever, but in this case, since the donation was in kind and because I had put up the first picture of the donation and asked for help, I though it was only fair for me to talk about how Instagram helped me get someone who could give me wholesale ration.”

Chadha says she didn’t tweet about it as that space ”tends to be a little more toxic”. Nevertheless, she feels, “If it (my post) inspires somebody else to do something kind, then why the hell not? (But) Discussing money and how much people have donated, and how they ought to donate in crores or lakhs... I find that kind of talk a little obnoxious, and I think it puts people off.”

Personally, the actor says she wants to contribute at least this quantity of ration once a week. “Social media,” she notes, is “very essential” considering how quickly she was able to connect with someone who could arrange ration in bulk at a time when asking for more than 10 kg of one item can make one sound like a “hoarder”.

What is worthy to note is how while a lot of times celebs are accused of doing armchair activism via social media, Chadha’s post set an example of how if used well, social media presence can do good for others.

She answers in her trademark, no-holds-barred style, “There are a lot of armchair critics in this country. Isn’t that true? From the people who are watching cricket matches at home and saying ‘Arre usko do run aur bhaagne chahiye thhe’ or ‘Catch kyun drop kiya’, to people who are sitting and giving political gyaan and commentary, to others who’re just sitting and pointing fingers at celebrities saying this is armchair... I don’t let negative energy into my life. If anyone is like that, they’re either blocked or they’re very dispensable in my life.”