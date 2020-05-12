Richa Chadha learns belly dancing amid lockdown, watch video

Sections
Check out the video where Richa Chadha can be seen practising belly dance, even as she explains why fans are yet to watch her dancing in films.

Updated: May 12, 2020 17:41 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Richa Chadha shares a video where she is seen belly dancing.

Bollywood actor Richa Chaddha has revealed she is a trained kathak dancer and is now learning belly dance in the ongoing lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.She shared a short video of herself belly dancing in front of the mirror.

Richa also posted a long note alongside in which she wrote, “Dance warm up . Today in an interview I got asked why people don’t know that I am a trained kathak dancer, or why I don’t dance in many films...My response to that was I am learning a new art form to satisfy my creative urges... with no goal in mind... One must just learn without expectations... without thinking about how that learning could come in handy in a film, or at a family gathering, or anything for that matter.”

Her note took a rather philosophical turn as she wrote, “Who knows ? Looking at a beautiful painting could make me a better actor, reading amazing poetry and literature could make me a better actor, learning how to sing has definitely made me a better actor... it’s nice to do things just for the sake of experience! After all what is life if not a series of experiences? Inspiration can come from anywhere ! #lifelessons #RichaChadha #tribalFusion #dance #bellydance #learning #lockdown #Quarantine #actorslife.”

 



The post got much love from both fans as well as industry colleagues. Actor Elli Avram wrote, “Exactly.” “Bomb!” commented Sapna Pabbi. Choreographer Shazeb Sheikh also wrote, “Let’s goo.” The post also has 2.2 lakh likes .

Fans were also impressed with the post and the long note. One of them wrote, “Ur dance ...fabulous & ur caption.. Life is all about series of experiments nd experiences.” Another one commented, “Yes pls do Tamil films to explore more! We need to see good actors lyk you.”

Recently seen in Kangana Ranaut-led Panga that was directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary, Richa has a few films lined up next, including Shakeela, Bholi Punjaban and another untitled political drama.

