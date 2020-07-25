Sections
Home / Bollywood / Richa Chadha makes Twitter account private, shares details of her screen time

Richa Chadha makes Twitter account private, shares details of her screen time

Richa Chadha has made her Twitter account private in a bid to cut down on her social media consumption.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 14:09 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Richa Chadha has deadlines to meet and Twitter was not helping.

Richa Chadha has a social media addiction that she needs to address. On Saturday, the actor told her almost 4 lakh followers that she is making her Twitter account private after she spent nine hours scrolling through the app, in a week.

Richa shared a screenshot of the ‘screen time’ widget on her phone. It showed that she spend more than nine hours on Twitter and almost 20 hours on the phone through a week. “Am making my account private. It’s not because this platform is toxic (the world is toxic Tbh ab kya karein). I am here to help, support, amplify, crack a joke only, but I have a deadline and this mindless scrolling takes too much time ,” she wrote in a tweet.

She is among the most active Bollywood actors on Twitter and makes multiple posts every hour. During the lockdown, she shared a video about how chores were taking up all her time and she could not sit down to read her scripts.

Richa was supposed to tie the knot with her actor boyfriend Ali Fazal before the coronavirus pandemic ruined their plans. She recently shared a meme from her film Gangs of Wasseypur, ruing how only 50 guests are allowed at weddings.



Also read: Anurag Kashyap explains nepotism using Tiger Shroff and Taimur, Ayesha Shroff says ‘don’t involve my kid in this’

The post showed Richa as Nagma Khatoon from the film, sitting silently during her nikaah. The kazi repeatedly asks her if she agrees to her wedding with Manoj Bajpayee’s Sardar Khan but she doesn’t utter a word. “#8YearsOfGangsOfWasseypur 2020 saw me postponing my shaadi, rightly so, cuz this is such an unpredictable, manhoos year ! Here’s some #NagmaSwag for you, from the film that started it all for me! Enjoy. #NagmaKhatoon #GangsOfWasseypur #ActorsLife #richachadda #GangsOfWasseypur #AKFPL,” she captioned her post.

In a statement, the actors’ spokesperson had said, “Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Three more Maharashtra policemen die of Covid-19, toll reaches 93
Jul 25, 2020 14:25 IST
21 existing drugs identified that block Covid-19 causing coronavirus in lab studies
Jul 25, 2020 14:22 IST
Richa Chadha makes her Twitter account private
Jul 25, 2020 14:09 IST
Ahead of August 5 bhoomi pujan for Ram temple, Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya today
Jul 25, 2020 14:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.