Richa Chadha mourns Ali Fazal’s mother, says ‘rest in peace auntie’

Ali Fazal lost his mother Wednesday morning and his team issued a statement later in the day, asking for his privacy to be respected.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 08:42 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Richa Chadha mourns the death of Ali Fazal’s mother.

Expressing her love for her boyfriend Ali Fazal’s mother who died Wednesday in Lucknow, and sharing her grief on the sudden demise, Richa Chadha posted a tweet late Wednesday. Re-tweeting Ali’s post on her demise, Richa wrote, “hang in there... Rest in peace Auntie.”

 

Ali had shared a picture of his mom and written, “I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali.”

Earlier, Ali had written on Twitter, “Ek last fight maar de meri jaan (Fight one last time, my love). . One fking punch... To hell with Him.” Upon his mother’s demise, the actor took to his Instagram stories to pay tribute to her. “Phir kabhi Pammo. Wahaan jahaan wahaan na jaana ho (Some other time, Pammo. The place where one does not have to go). Love, Ali Ps - abhi itna hee aaya likhne ko (I could only write this much now).” Richa had also posted a picture of Goddess Kali and written “Om Shanti” on her Insta Stories.



After the death of his mother, Ali’s team had issued a statement which said, “It is with great sorrow we inform you that Ali Fazal’s mother passed away on the morning of June 17, 2020 in Lucknow after quick succession of health complications. Her passing was sudden and we pray for her peace. Ali is grateful for the love and support of his fans in these testing times. A personal loss of this magnitude also needs silence. He requests his fans and the press for some privacy at this point.”

Also read: Ali Fazal pens emotional note as mother dies due to illness: ‘Phir kabhi Pammo’

Ali had been planning to marry Richa earlier this year but the wedding had to be postponed due to the lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.

