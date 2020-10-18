Richa Chadha on being in an interfaith relationship with Ali Fazal: ‘My life is like that ad, feel sorry for loveless people’

Actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal would’ve been married by now, had it not been for this ‘manhoos year’. The couple were set to the tie the knot, and even had their wedding cards printed, but the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown delayed the plans indefinitely.

Richa and Ali, who hit it off during promotions for their film Fukrey, are an interfaith couple, but that isn’t a point of contention for her.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, she said, “My life is like that ad,” making a reference to a recent Tanishq advertisement which was controversially pulled down after being attacked by certain sections of the internet. “I’ve got so much love from Ali’s family, and he from mine. I feel sorry for those loveless people who have a problem with someone else’s marital choices,” she added.

After the ad was withdrawn by the jewellery brand, Richa had taken to Twitter and declared, “It is a beautiful ad.”

Meanwhile, Ali and his show, Mirzapur, were both made the centre of a social media storm after his comments against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In an interview on the subject to Mid-Day, the actor had said, “I feel bad when people talk about boycotting the show because so many people are involved in making it. Sometimes, I have to weigh my options and take a step back for the larger good of others; I don’t want them to bear the brunt of my actions. That said, I will not stop raising my voice. I am an artiste in a free world, I am supposed to raise questions. The environment of hate needs to be tackled with peace. We are the country that won its freedom through peace, after all.”

The show has been created by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment. Farhan was also part of anti-CAA protests earlier in the year.

