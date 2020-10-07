Richa Chadha provides proof that she’s sent KRK legal notice after he denies writing defamatory articles about her

Actor Richa Chadha has shared proof of the legal notice that she had sent to Kamaal R Khan, for allegedly posting defamatory tweets and articles against her, on his KRK Box Office account. Richa, through her lawyer, responded to KRK’s claims that he had not received any notice.

On Tuesday, she retweeted her lawyer Saveena Bedi Sachar’s tweet, in which the advocate had shared a copy of the notice. Saveena was responding to a series of tweets by the KRK Box Office Twitter account, in which an attempt was being made to distance KRK from the controversy.

“We just came to know from media reports that @RichaChadha filed a defamation case against #KRK and other portals for publishing news of ********! We officially want to inform #Richa that we carried forward that news from other news channels and portals and it’s our right. We also want to inform @RichaChadha that our writer #Aditi wrote that news. #KRK doesn’t write news neither run the website. We also want to inform #Richa and her lawyer that we haven’t received any court notice till this time. If we will get notice then we will attend hearing.”

Richa has also sought damages from other news channels and an actor who had involved her in her allegations of sexual misconduct against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The actor had claimed that Anurag told her that female actors like Richa, Mahie Gill and Huma Qureshi would perform sexual favours for him and he expected the same from her. Anurag has denied the allegations, calling them baseless and an attempt to silence him.

Richa sent a notice to the actor for ‘unnecessarily and falsely (dragging)’ her name into her allegations of sexual assault against the filmmaker.

The actor told ANI in an interview that her complaints against Anurag have nothing to do with Richa. “Richa Chadha se mera kuch lena dena nahi hai (I have nothing to do with Richa Chadha). I did not defame her so I don’t understand what her case is about. I have said only what Mr Kashyap has told me. I did not give my own opinion. So this defamation case is not valid. Anyway, if she has said that then we will face that and we will clarify,” she said.

