Richa Chadha returns to set, shares list of dos and don’ts with her team

As the film industry slowly inches towards resuming work following safety guidelines, actors are all geared to get back in action. Richa Chadha is among the first few actors who’ve recently started shooting for her upcoming web film.

Much like others, the actor is keeping no stones unturned to make sure that she and her staff follows all precautions to the T so that work can continue safely. Taking cognizance that the post-Covid film set is drastically different, Chadha has also sent out a personal list of dos and don’ts for her hair, makeup and styling teams. Besides the mandatory clauses of social distancing and the use of masks and gloves, she insists on meticulous planning at a personal level to eliminate all possibilities of contact transmission as well.

“The point of Richa’s note to her staff was also that she wants to assure them that they shouldn’t fear anything and what a regular shoot shift might look like now and things they should be keeping in mind. It’s well known that star staff is being considerably reduced to lower the number of heads on a film set. So, now from her hair and makeup team of four only two people and two people from her styling team of five will accompany her,” says a source close to the actor.

While the industry has been on a shut down mode since end of March, daily wage workers have been struggling to make ends meet. Richa believes that for the larger economic sustenance of the industry, it’s essential for leading actors to show the way forward. She wants to do everything in her capacity to help her peers overcome the fear of returning to work and systematically adapting to new ways.

Sharing how she’s personally taking note of everything, Chadha, says, “Despite the Covid numbers rising, industries are inching back to normalcy. And the entertainment industry is no different. In fact, no matter the vitriolic hate campaign being run by TV channels, people are watching shows and movies in unprecedented numbers. Platforms are rushing to create more content to satisfy the demand. We are all young and healthy, but a few basic commonsensical precautions go a long way in keeping the vulnerable safe. We owe them that, because we can be asymptomatic carriers.”

