Richa Chadha says Twitter has been deleting her tweets and unfollowing people on her behalf, Dia Mirza complains too

Actor Richa Chadha has shared a tweet saying Twitter has been deleting her tweets on her behalf. She also said that she appears to have unfollowed people when she didn’t do it.

“Why’s @TwitterIndia deleting tweets, unfollowing people for us?,” Richa wrote in her tweet on Friday. Replying to her tweet, Dia Mirza also talked about facing issues with Twitter. “Yes, why? Also, how am i following people i never followed? @TwitterIndia,” she wrote.

Twitter users noticed that the micro-blogging website was not working properly on Thursday. On Friday, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a tweet saying that the site may have crashed due to all the tweets being sent out by her brother’s fans.

“Heard that twitter crashed for a while... this is the voice of unity fighting for truth and justice...A true revolution in all sense! Good job warriors... keep it up, Strength is shining forth!! Take A Bow #Revolution4SSR,” she wrote in her tweet.

Through their handle, Twitter announced that the issue has been fixed. “Let’s see if this works... You may have had trouble sending and seeing Tweets. (Yeah, us too.) We’ve now fixed this,” the tweet read. Earlier, instead of showing a fresh feed of tweets, there was a pop-up message appearing on Twitter that read, “Something went wrong, try again.”

The platform seems to have resumed operations for the users now. However, there’s still no information on why there were issues on Thursday evening.

