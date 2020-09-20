Richa Chadha shares clip from Fukrey 3 prep, calls it ‘our own table read’. Watch

Actor Richa Chadha took to Instagram to share a video clip from the table reading session of Fukrey 3. Others seen in the clip included Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi. She also tagged Varun Sharma.

Sharing it, she wrote: “Our own table read ... with @pankajtripathi @vipulhappy @pulkitsamrat @fukravarun @oyemanjot @alifazal9 @mriglamba @excelmovies!” Richa played Bholi Punjaban in Fukrey and its follow-up, Fukrey Returns.

A number of people reacted to the post; actor Kriti Kharbanda said “kamaal” while Swara Bhasker said “Woooohooooo”. Fans wrote in too. One said: “I love the Bholi Panjaban character.” Another said: “Chucha bhai kaha h? Without Chucha bhai kaise!” Varun’s character in the film is called Dilip Singh, popularly addressed as ‘Choocha’.

Director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba told PTI earlier this year that he was toying with the idea of incorporating the Covid-19 pandemic into the plot of Fukrey 3. “This part too will have a strong message that people will take away and it will be delivered in a humorous way. The original story doesn’t mention it (about Covid-19). But we have been contemplating. We have discussed it. We need to be careful how we show it (Covid-19 situation) it shouldn’t seem forceful,” he said.

Fukrey was a surprise hit when it released in 2013. The film, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, received mostly positive reviews when it hit the screens. The Hindustan Times review of the film said: “Fukrey is a genial romp about four lower middle-class boys in Delhi who embark upon a harebrained scheme to raise money but eventually find out that there are no short cuts in life. Director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba gives us a theatre of the absurd set in East Delhi. The characters and actors are a perfect match.” A sequel, Fukrey Returns, released in 2017.

On the personal front, Richa and Ali, who were to tie the knot earlier this year, had to postpone their wedding owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking about their decision, Ali had told Mumbai Mirror, “It has been delayed until further notice. I think we will celebrate with the world when everything is open again. We have something to celebrate... some good news hopefully, that everyone will get and we’ll make sure to bring that along with our wedding. Until then, we’re following all the rules of the lockdown and awaiting the next steps.”

