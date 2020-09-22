Richa Chadha shares update as Payal Ghosh finally accepts her legal notice

Payal Ghosh has finally accepted a copy of the legal notice sent to her by Richa Chadha. Richa shared a screenshot of the delivery receipt on Twitter and wrote, “Update : The legal notice has been delivered to Ms.Ghosh.”

An earlier attempt to hand deliver the notice to Payal failed. Richa had shared on Twitter, “Update : While members of the Press were allowed to go up and continue interviewing Ms. Ghosh, the person from my legal team was stopped from serving her the legal notice at the gate of her residence this evening.”

Before that, Richa had tweeted, “Update : soft copy of the legal notice has been sent to Ms. Ghosh. My person along with a person from my lawyers office, went to hand deliver the hard copy of the notice to her residence, which she/representative refused to take delivery of. We’ve got the refusal on video.”

Richa sent a notice to Payal for ‘unnecessarily and falsely (dragging)’ her name into her allegations of sexual assault against Anurag Kashyap. Payal had claimed that Anurag told her that female actors like Richa, Mahie Gill and Huma Qureshi would perform sexual favours for him and he expected the same from her. Anurag has denied the allegations, calling them baseless and an attempt to silence him. His lawyer, Priyanka Khimani, said in a statement that he will take legal recourse.

Talking about Richa’s legal notice, Payal told Bollywood Hungama that she merely recounted what Anurag told her. “That is not my version, that is what Anurag Kashyap told me. I said what he told me. I didn’t know him. I didn’t know the other girls. I don’t have any idea about the others. I didn’t even know them personally, so why should I take their name? Who are they? There is no question of anybody’s name from my side. It is him who told me,” she said, adding, “She (Richa Chadha) should go and ask Anurag Kashyap why did he take her name.”

On Monday, Richa released a statement issued by her lawyer that said that she condemned Payal’s act of dragging her name into the matter. “No woman should misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations. Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest,” the statement said.

