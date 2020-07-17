Richa Chadha slams Bollywood hypocrisy, says an actor had press release ready even before Irrfan Khan had died

Actor Richa Chadha has written a blog about, among other things, the hypocrisy she has observed in the film industry. Without taking names, Richa described incidents that she has witnessed, which made her wonder how cynical people can get.

“In this business, one can’t even trust one’s own agency/manager because they will steal from you, even though as talent you may deposit all your trust and confidence in that one person/agency,” she wrote, recalling the time she confronted her former agent about it, and was told as an explanation that everyone does it.

“I saw journalists, publicists, film promotion people post messages of how they were sick of the business and its ‘toxicity’. Some among these are the most venomous people you might come across,” she continued, adding, “They themselves could be under-investigation on charges of fraud, rape, paedophilia but will not desist from participating in the demonstration of the very hierarchy they claim to hate.”

She mentioned an actor, who had a press release ready even before actor Irrfan Khan had died, “so that they could milk the tragedy and be in the same frame one last time.” She also mentioned a film journalist, who called Irrfan’s team mere hours before his death, demanding that he be told about the actor’s condition, and later complaining about not being the one to break the news.

Richa wrote that a journalist had even arrived at her partner, actor Ali Fazal’s door, asking for information about his mother’s death and wondering if he could get shots of the ambulance and the body.

Richa wrote that some of the same filmmakers who’d written condolence notes ‘a month ago’, perhaps at the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, “have run down movies of their peers pre-release, have replaced actresses who refused to sleep with them at the last minute and several have in fact repeatedly forecasted ‘iska kuch nahi hoga’.”

