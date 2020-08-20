Richa Chadha slams disparaging news report about Ali Fazal’s role in Death on the Nile, says his mother would be proud ‘and so am I’

As actor Ali Fazal makes inroads into Hollywood, his partner Richa Chadha supports him from the sidelines. Ali on Wednesday shared the first trailer of his upcoming film, Death on the Nile, emotionally mentioning that his late mother would’ve enjoyed it. Richa left an equally heartfelt response, and also took down a disparaging headline about him.

Posting the trailer on Twitter, Ali wrote, “This ones for Mom. She might’ve liked it.” Quote-tweeting Ali’s tweet, Richa wrote, “She’s gonna be watching! You better have done well to earn her praise. The OG Uzma auntie has blessed you with her aesthetic... And you don’t disappoint, holding your own among this galaxy of stars! She’s proud and so am I.”

Death on the Nile is a follow-up to director Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express. It stars Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Rose Leslie, Leticia Wright, Emma Mackey and others. Both films are adapted from the popular novels by Agatha Christie.

Richa also called out a news report that said Ali had a ‘blink-and-miss’ appearance in the film’s trailer. “Shall I send over cutlery so you can eat your words after you watch the film?” she wrote.

Also commenting on the trailer, actor Dia Mirza wrote, “Ali! Feeling so much pride and joy. This trailer is amazing and seeing you in the midst if this incredible cast makes me want to dance with joy. Keeping shining! Mom would have LOVED this @alifazal9.” Filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar wrote, “Nice one @alifazal9.. can’t wait to watch and discover if you did it or not.. keep shining”

Ali and Richa were set to tie the knot this year but the plans were put on hold because of the coronavirus lockdown.

