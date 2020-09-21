Richa Chadha takes legal action as her name is dragged in Me Too case against Anurag Kashyap: ‘No woman should misuse their liberties to harass other women’

Actor Richa Chadha on Monday released her lawyer’s statement after her name was mentioned by an actor who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault on Saturday. The statement condemns the act of falsely dragging her name into controversies.

The statement reads: ‘Our Client ‘Ms. Richa Chadha’, condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a derogatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties. Though our Client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have an equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected.”

No woman should misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations. Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest. Sd/- Adv Saveena Bedi Sachar, Lawhive Associates’.”

Richa found support from her industry friends. Swara Bhasker said: “Go Richa!”, standup artist Kaneez Surka said: “Amazing! What a classy way of handling this particulate situation. More power to you.” Her fans also wrote in to encourage her. One said: “I am with you. Don’t know the exact matter but I know you are always on the right side.” Another fan said: “Yess! I so wanted this. Please file a defamation. Yes, payal has the right to tell her story, so does anurag. But nobody has the right to drag your name into it.”

Also read: Anurag Kashyap says Parineeti Chopra rejected Hasee Toh Phasee with Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘She didn’t want to work with a TV actor’

The actor, after accusing Anurag, had said the filmmaker told her that it was okay and all the actresses who worked with him have carried out sexual favours for him. She named Huma Qureshi, Mahie Gill and Richa. National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma had responded to the actor’s allegation, asking her to file a report.

Richa’s statement comes close on the heels of Anurag releasing his lawyer’s statement on the matter. It had said: ‘My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that a social movement as important as the #metoo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination. Fictitious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse. My client has been advised about his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent - Priyanka Khimani’

Follow @htshowbiz for more