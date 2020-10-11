Richa Chadha thanks NCW, Rekha Sharma for responding to her defamation case

Days after she urged the National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma to respond to her complaint, actor Richa Chadha finally received a mail from them and thanked them for the same. She tweeted to inform about the same and thanked both NCW and Rekha Sunday afternoon.

After receiving the response, Richa tweeted, “Have deleted the last tweet as @NCW has replied! Will keep you posted. Thank you.” She also wrote, “Thank you for your reply @sharmarekha ma’am, deleted the last tweet where I asked you for one. It was from a new id, so went to spam accidentally. Thank @NCWIndia as well.”

Richa has filed a defamation suit against an actor who claimed that Anurag told her that actors including Richa traded sexual favours for work in his films. The same actor has also accused Anurag of rape. Sharing pictures from the actor’s visit to NCW office, Richa had written earlier this week, “Saw these pictures @sharmarekha ma’am.I still haven’t heard back from @NCWIndia reg my complaint (dated 22/9/20) filed against (name withheld), for falsely dragging my name in her case against a director. Basis your own tweets on the matter, I believe my complaint was filed BEFORE hers.”

Taapsee Pannu then suggested that Richa, too, should go to Delhi and meet Rekha in person. “I think you should fly to Delhi soon to make yourself visible n audible,” she said.

In a hearing of the defamation case on October 7 at the Bombay High Court, the defendant actor’s lawyer had said that she had agreed to tender an unconditional apology to Richa. However, later that day, she refused to apologise. “I hv nothing to do wd Ms Chadda.We as women hv got 2stand wd each other,shoulder to shoulder.I don’t want any unintentional harrasment to her or me on this matter. My fight 4justice is against only Mr. Kashyap &I want 2focus solely on dt ryt now.Lets make d world c his true face,” she had tweeted.

