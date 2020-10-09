Richa Chadha tweets to NCW chairperson for attention on her defamation case, Taapsee Pannu has this suggestion for her

Actor Richa Chadha has been seeking National Commission for Women’s help in her defamation case but all her efforts so far have proven futile. Richa has filed a defamation suit against an actor who claimed that Anurag told her that actors including Richa traded sexual favours for work in his films. The same actor has also accused Anurag of rape.

Richa has been seeking NCW’s attention on the matter and has been tweeting to their chairperson Rekha Sharma, but has not got any response so far. On Thursday, Richa shared pictures of Rekha’s meeting with the actor in Delhi. “Saw these pictures @sharmarekha ma’am.I still haven’t heard back from @NCWIndia reg my complaint (dated 22/9/20) filed against Ms.*NAME REDACTED*, for falsely dragging my name in her case against a director. Basis your own tweets on the matter, I believe my complaint was filed BEFORE hers,” she wrote and even tweeted a screenshot of the mail NCW had sent her as receipt of her complaint.

She again tweeted in this regard on Friday but has not got any response yet. Actor Taapsee Pannu suggested that Richa, too, should go to Delhi and meet Rekha in person. “I think you should fly to Delhi soon to make yourself visible n audible,” she said.

In a hearing of the defamation case on October 7 at the Bombay High Court, the defendant actor’s lawyer had said that she had agreed to tender and unconditional apology to Richa. However, later that day, she took a U-Turn and refused to apologise.

“I hv nothing to do wd Ms Chadda.We as women hv got 2stand wd each other,shoulder to shoulder.I don’t want any unintentional harrasment to her or me on this matter. My fight 4justice is against only Mr. Kashyap &I want 2focus solely on dt ryt now.Lets make d world c his true face,” she wrote.

“I am not apologizing to anyone. I have not wronged nor have I given a wrong statement about anyone. I just said what @anuragkashyap72 told me. #SorryNotSorry,” she added.

