Richa Chadha voices support Samyuktha Hegde gets heckled for her outfit: ‘The world doesn’t need more moral policing’

Richa Chadha has reacted to Kannada actor Samyuktha Hegde’s alleged harassment by a woman who misbehaved with her and her friends for wearing workout clothes in a park. The actor had shared a video of the episode on social media as proof and it went viral in no time. Many of her industry colleagues and fans came out in support and slammed ‘moral policing’ by the woman.

Richa was retweeted the video and wrote, “Just because you think someone isn’t dressed like they ought to, in YOUR opinion, gives you no right to charge towards them or slap them. The world doesn’t need more moral policing, especially not from sanctimonious aunties. Plz behave. Respect is a 2 way street.”

Samyuktha Hedge said in her Instagram post, “After being in a democracy and following all the norms of social distancing, we were abused and ridiculed by Kavitha Reddy and the mob in Agara Lake for practising our hula-hoop while wearing sportswear. Despite being polite and trying to solve the problem, the lady hit my friend and used disparaging remarks about me and my friends.”

She added, “I was extremely disappointed with how the police who came to the location behaved, like nothing was wrong and spoke to her with respect while asked us to be quiet. The cops stood there while her mob harassed us and even after requesting the police continuously, they decided to stand there and support this (proof on igtv). Yesterday was really hard and it was so disturbing to go through this.”

She requested the Bengaluru Police to look into the matter in another post. Tagging concerned authorities on Twitter, she wrote, “The future of our country reflects on what we do today. We were abused and ridiculed by Kavitha Reddy at Agara Lake. There are witnesses and more video evidence. I request you to look into this. #thisisWRONG.”

