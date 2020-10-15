Sections
Home / Bollywood / Richa Chadha was asked if she joined Shiv Sena, this is her response

Richa Chadha was asked if she joined Shiv Sena, this is her response

Richa Chadha explains why she often uses the symbol of Shiv Sena in her tweets. She was responding to a Twitter user who asked if she plans to join the party soon.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 15:46 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Richa Chadha was on Twitter asked if she hasjoined Shiv Sena.

Actor Richa Chadha has been frequently using the symbol of bow and arrow in her tweets and a user wondered if she planned on joining the ruling party in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena. Incidentally, Shiv Sena’ symbol is also the arrow and bow. However, Richa has clarified she has no such plans.

A Twitter user had asked Richa, “R u going to join @ShivSena ? Off late, your tweet mentioning ShivSena Election Symbol.” Richa quickly responded saying, “Ohhhh. No no. It’s an entirely different thing. Even I discovered (was happy to) recently. It’s the #TeamBaan symbol !”

 

Richa had asked about it last month. “What is #Teambaan ?,” she wrote. As per a Free Press Journal report, Team Baan is “the Indian counterpart of K-pop stans who can turn the social media tide within seconds”. Stan is an ardent fan. It is basically a group of people that can turn social media tide within moments.



 

Richa also wished her actor fiance Ali Fazal a happy birthday sharing a cover photo of The Man magazine Thursday morning. “As Guddu as it gets... hbd soulmate. Phone uthao shot ke baad. @alifazal9,” she tweeted.

 

Richa recently closed her defamation case against an actor who had named her while accusing filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. She had claimed that Kashyap told her that actors such as Richa, Mahie Gill and Huma Qureshi traded sexual favours for work. Richa had decided to take the legal course against her.

Also read: Aditya Narayan says all his money is gone, has only Rs 18K in his account ahead of wedding: ‘Will have to sell my bike’

Explaining why she did not press for the compensation and settled for an apology, Richa said, “Out of respect for the court and the proceedings on October 7, I decided not to press for monetary compensation. It was not about money anyway. You can’t put a price on my reputation. I had sued for Rs 1.1 crore which is very close to the bare minimum in a defamatory case in the Bombay High Court. I didn’t start it, but I have finished it.”

