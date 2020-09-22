Richa Chadha: ‘Would have dragged Anurag Kashyap to court, not just sent a legal notice, had he said such baseless things’

Actor Richa Chadha has been responding to trolls on her social media timelines and in one of those responses, she said that she would have taken Anurag Kashyap to court, had he misbehaved with her. Ever since she sent a legal notice to Payal Ghosh, Richa has once again become the target of trolls, who have accused her of ignoring the truth while trying to please the powerful people in Bollywood.

Richa, responding to a comment on her Instagram post, wrote, “Anurag ne bakwas ki hoti to use legal notice ki jagah court le jati. Apni ideology apne paas rakho mai darne walon mein se nahi hoon. Ladki ne badnam karne ki koshish ki hai (I would have dragged Anurag to court,not just sent him a legal notice, had he said such baseless things. Kindly keep your ideology to yourself, I am not someone who will get scared. The woman tried to defame me). We will take legal recourse and see this to logical conclusion. Aur yaha zyada sher bano tumhara har msg mere case ko aur mazboot banata hai (Continue displaying your courage here, it is only strengthening my case. All your messages are evidence for my case).. It’s evidence.” When a fan posted the screenshot on Twitter, Richa shared it on Twitter as well.

Richa sent a notice to Payal for ‘unnecessarily and falsely (dragging)’ her name into her allegations of sexual assault against the filmmaker. Payal had claimed that Anurag told her that female actors like Richa, Mahie Gill and Huma Qureshi would perform sexual favours for him and he expected the same from her. Anurag has denied the allegations, calling them baseless and an attempt to silence him. His lawyer, Priyanka Khimani, said in a statement that he will take legal recourse.

Mahie and Huma have also responded to Payal’s claims. Mahie said that she doesn’t believe that Anurag could talk about other actors in such a manner . Huma, on her part, issued a statement on social media and said, “In my personal experience and to my knowledge he has neither misbehaved with me or anyone else. However, anyone who claims to be abused must report it to the authorities, the police and the judiciary.”

Richa had earlier informed fans that a hard copy of the legal notice could not be delivered as her representative was not allowed in Payal’s building, However, hours later, Richa shared an update that the notice was delivered by courier to Payal.

Talking about the notice, Payal had told Bollywood Hungama, “That is not my version, that is what Anurag Kashyap told me. I said what he told me. I didn’t know him. I didn’t know the other girls. I don’t have any idea about the others. I didn’t even know them personally, so why should I take their name? Who are they? There is no question of anybody’s name from my side. It is him who told me. Payal added, “She (Richa Chadha) should go and ask Anurag Kashyap why did he take her name.”

After her name surfaced in the matter, Richa’s lawyer said in a statement, “No woman should misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations. Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest.”

