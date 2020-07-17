Sections
Richa vouches for veganism

Richa vouches for veganism

Richa Chadha, who was part of an educational chat session with PETA, hopes people try veganism for few days a week and see if it works for them

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 22:46 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Richa has been associated with PETA for many years now

Reeling from the ramifications of a global pandemic, it has become even more apparent to the world that we need to make sustainable choices on an everyday basis to ensure our survival as a species. Actor Richa Chadha, who was in conversation with PETA on Friday, has been an advocate of veganism for a few years now.

A vegetarian for a large part of her life, despite hailing from a Punjabi family, Richa turned vegan three years ago. Though celebrities across the world like Ellen DeGeneres, Natalie Portman, and Liam Hemsworth amongst others have taken to it, it’s still relatively a new idea in India.

 

In an educational chat session done with PETA, the actor discussed the health benefits of becoming a vegan and busts the many myths around it. Amongst other things, she drew on her own personal experiences about how she took to it, the challenges of abstaining from the use of animal products in a diet, how that affects her workout schedule besides addressing the larger philosophy of how animals shouldn’t be commodified. Chadha has been associated with PETA for many years now.



 

Elaborating on the same Richa says, “There’s a lot of discussion about the last two epidemics originating from meat and poultry farms. The large scale production, consumption of animal products is harming the planet as well as the human race. I wanted to be able to talk about it without sounding preachy. The whole concept of veganism stems from ‘live and let live’, so the idea is not to force people to convert to veganism. Food is connected with culture and nostalgia. But by speaking about it in a practical fashion, the folks at PETA and myself are hoping that people give this a shot. They can start by becoming vegan a few days a week. Hopefully, 2020 will usher in a lot of changes in mindset.”

