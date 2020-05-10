Riddhima Kapoor’s Mother’s Day wish for Neetu Kapoor: ‘My mom, my everything’. See pics

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor have become each other’s pillars of support as they mourn the death of Rishi Kapoor. On Mother’s Day, Riddhima shared a love-filled Instagram post for her mother and wrote, “Love & only love - Happy Mother’s Day Ma.” She also shared their photos as Instagram stories.

“My mom - my everything,” said the description on one of the photos.

Last week, Riddhima shared a happy picture with her brother Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu on her Instagram stories, and said that they will stand by her during this difficult time. “Got your back Ma #yourpillars,” she wrote.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Instagram stories.

Riddhima and her daughter Samara drove down to Mumbai from Delhi after Rishi passed away on April 30. She was unable to take a flight owing to the nationwide lockdown and could not reach in time for the funeral.

“Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever,” she wrote in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

Also see | Inside Kareena Kapoor, Taimur’s Mother’s Day celebrations: This goofy face pic ‘pretty much sums it up’

Riddhima shares a close relationship with Neetu and showered praise on her in an earlier interview with Indusparent. “Mum was always at home, it’s sort of also normal for a mother to be home. Had my mum been working, it would have probably been different. But my mother gave up everything to be with us,” she said.

“It takes a lot to give up a flourishing career. At that time, she was very young and she had me when she was 23 years. And today, actresses start their career at that age and she gave up her career for us,” she added.

Neetu took a break from films in the 1980s to raise Ranbir and Riddhima. She made her comeback on the big screen with a special appearance in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, in which she played Rishi’s wife.

Follow @htshowbiz for more