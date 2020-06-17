Riddhima Kapoor Sahni says she and Ranbir Kapoor fight ‘all the time’, Neetu Singh is doing well

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is currently in Mumbai with her brother Ranbir Kapoor and mother Neetu Singh.

Later actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni held an Instagram AMA session with her followers on Tuesday. She answered questions about her mother Neetu Singh, brother Ranbir Kapoor and also her diet and fitness.

A fan asked Riddhima if Neetu was doing well since Rishi’s death in April. “How is Neetu mam? Is she doing fine now? More strength to you,” she was asked. Riddhima replied, “We derive strength from each other, we are well.” She added in other replies that Neetu is her ‘in-house’ nutritionist and also her role model.

Riddhima also answered a fan’s query if she and her brother Ranbir still fight ‘at this age’. “All the time,” Riddhima replied. Other questions were about her hair colour and whether she preferred pizza to burger.

Riddhima arrived in Mumbai after Rishi’s death. She could not be there for his funeral as the country was under the coronavirus lockdown and she lived with her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samaira in Delhi.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan calls Bollywood’s sudden love for Sushant Singh Rajput ‘ultimate hypocrisy’, says ‘that’s an insult to the dead’

Recently, Neetu gave a haircut to Riddhima at home and the family even welcomed a new pet dog into their house.The family named the new dog Doodle Kapoor. Ranbir also owns an English mastiff called Lionel. Recently, his girlfriend Alia Bhatt had also posted a few pictures that showed her cuddling with Ranbir’s dog.

Riddhima took to Instagram Stories where she shared her short haircut and wrote: “When mum is just a pro in in hair cut.” She then shared another image of her new look and said: “Thanks mom”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more