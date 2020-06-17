Sections
Home / Bollywood / Riddhima Kapoor Sahni says she and Ranbir Kapoor fight ‘all the time’, Neetu Singh is doing well

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni says she and Ranbir Kapoor fight ‘all the time’, Neetu Singh is doing well

Riddhima Kapoor held an Instagram AMA session on Tuesday and answered questions about her brother Ranbir Kapoor and mother Neetu Singh.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 08:42 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is currently in Mumbai with her brother Ranbir Kapoor and mother Neetu Singh.

Later actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni held an Instagram AMA session with her followers on Tuesday. She answered questions about her mother Neetu Singh, brother Ranbir Kapoor and also her diet and fitness.

A fan asked Riddhima if Neetu was doing well since Rishi’s death in April. “How is Neetu mam? Is she doing fine now? More strength to you,” she was asked. Riddhima replied, “We derive strength from each other, we are well.” She added in other replies that Neetu is her ‘in-house’ nutritionist and also her role model.

 

Riddhima also answered a fan’s query if she and her brother Ranbir still fight ‘at this age’. “All the time,” Riddhima replied. Other questions were about her hair colour and whether she preferred pizza to burger.



Riddhima arrived in Mumbai after Rishi’s death. She could not be there for his funeral as the country was under the coronavirus lockdown and she lived with her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samaira in Delhi.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan calls Bollywood’s sudden love for Sushant Singh Rajput ‘ultimate hypocrisy’, says ‘that’s an insult to the dead’

Recently, Neetu gave a haircut to Riddhima at home and the family even welcomed a new pet dog into their house.The family named the new dog Doodle Kapoor. Ranbir also owns an English mastiff called Lionel. Recently, his girlfriend Alia Bhatt had also posted a few pictures that showed her cuddling with Ranbir’s dog.

Riddhima took to Instagram Stories where she shared her short haircut and wrote: “When mum is just a pro in in hair cut.” She then shared another image of her new look and said: “Thanks mom”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Trudeau calls PM Modi, discusses Covid-19 pandemic and situation at LAC
Jun 17, 2020 09:10 IST
Shipped from India’s Telangana, 25-feet-tall Hanuman statue installed in US
Jun 17, 2020 09:09 IST
Jamia Millia Islamia cancels final year exams, students to be evaluated on basis of dissertation, viva
Jun 17, 2020 09:08 IST
UAE can work with Israel, despite political differences, says minister
Jun 17, 2020 09:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.