Sections
Home / Bollywood / Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares pic with mom Neetu, daughter Samara: ‘Three generations’

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares pic with mom Neetu, daughter Samara: ‘Three generations’

Riddhima Kapoor has shared pictures of her mother Neetu Singh and daughter Samara as they played with their new puppy Doodle.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 20:31 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with her mother Neetu Singh and daughter Samaira.

Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor is giving her mom, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, all the support she needs. On Saturday, Riddhima shared a picture with Neetu and her daughter Samara on Instagram.

“Three generations - love & only love,” she captioned the post. The photo shows Riddhima, Neetu and Samara flashing bright smiles. In an uncropped version of the picture posted on her Instagram Stories, the family is seen cuddling with their new puppy. More videos on Riddhima’s Instagram Story show Samara in her pink pyjamas, playing with the puppy.

 

The Shih Tzu puppy is called Doodle and was gift for Neetu from Riddhima. Earlier, Neetu took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself cuddling with the little ball of fur and thanked Riddhima in the caption. “Can’t thank @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial enough for this cute button Doodle,” she wrote, to which her daughter replied, “Ufffffff in love with this button.”



Also read: Salman Khan drops shirtless picture post midnight workout. See pic

Rishi died on April 30 in Mumbai after a two-year battle with leukaemia. Riddhima could not join the family in time for the funeral due to the countrywide coronavirus lockdown but reached Mumbai a day later. She has been with her mother since and her actor brother Ranbir also pays them visits.

In a recent AMA session on Instagram, someone asked Riddhima how Neetu is coping with the loss of her husband. “We drive strength from each other -- We are well,” Riddhima had replied.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Members of 3 communities get J&K domicile certificates
Jun 27, 2020 20:49 IST
Bengaluru to get 10,000 bed Covid care facilities by Monday evening: Karnataka Minister
Jun 27, 2020 20:45 IST
Politicos decide to scale down festivities, Dahi Handi, Ganesh festival to be a low-key affair
Jun 27, 2020 20:43 IST
Startled cat unintentionally practices high jumps. Makes perfect landing
Jun 27, 2020 20:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.