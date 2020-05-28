Riddhima Kapoor shares Rishi Kapoor’s priceless photo from her wedding, his bonding with granddaughter Samara

Riddhima Kapoor has been sharing priceless memories of her late father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, ever since he died at a Mumbai hospital last month. She has now shared a few new pictures, one of which is from her wedding ceremony while others are of her daughter Samara’s playtime with her late grandfather.

Riddhima shared her wedding picture on her Instagram stories with a heart emoji. It shows Riddhima, dressed as a bride and sitting alongside the groom Bharat Sahni, during the ceremony. Rishi is seen sitting besides her, probably for the kanyadaan ritual. The picture also shows Shweta Bachchan, who is the daughter-in-law of Rishi’s late sister Ritu Nanda, in a blue lehenga.

Rishi Kapoor at Riddhima’s wedding and the Kapoor family with Lata Mangeshkar.

Riddhima’s daughter Samara was very close to grandfather Rishi Kapoor.

Riddhima also shared a picture of Samara posing in front of Rishi’s life-size standee. Another is a collage of Rishi and Samara twinning in sunglasses. She also posted a picture of Neetu with Samara and captioned it, “My forever favs.”

Riddhima also shared a family picture from their meeting with veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar and captioned it “Good times”. The picture shows Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi, Neetu and Riddhima posing with the singer at an event.

Due to the lockdown, Riddhima, who lives in New Delhi, had to travel over 1400 kms by road all the way to Mumbai, in order to be with her family, in the time of bereavement. While she couldn’t reach in time for her father’s funeral, she was present during his other final rites.

Riddhima had earlier shared glimpses of the puja ceremony held on the occasion of Rishi’s Terahvi -- 13th day following his death -- at their home in Mumbai. In one of the images, Ranbir can be seen performing puja. “Your legacy will live on forever...We love you,” she captioned the image. In another picture, Riddhima is seen standing with a photo frame of Rishi Kapoor.

