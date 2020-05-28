Sections
Home / Bollywood / Riddhima Kapoor shares Rishi Kapoor’s priceless photo from her wedding, his bonding with granddaughter Samara

Riddhima Kapoor shares Rishi Kapoor’s priceless photo from her wedding, his bonding with granddaughter Samara

Riddhima Kapoor has shared several priceless pictures of her late father Rishi Kapoor attending her wedding, and bonding with his granddaughter Samara.

Updated: May 28, 2020 09:01 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Riddhima Kapoor has shared several pictures of late father Rishi Kapoor.

Riddhima Kapoor has been sharing priceless memories of her late father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, ever since he died at a Mumbai hospital last month. She has now shared a few new pictures, one of which is from her wedding ceremony while others are of her daughter Samara’s playtime with her late grandfather.

Riddhima shared her wedding picture on her Instagram stories with a heart emoji. It shows Riddhima, dressed as a bride and sitting alongside the groom Bharat Sahni, during the ceremony. Rishi is seen sitting besides her, probably for the kanyadaan ritual. The picture also shows Shweta Bachchan, who is the daughter-in-law of Rishi’s late sister Ritu Nanda, in a blue lehenga.

Rishi Kapoor at Riddhima’s wedding and the Kapoor family with Lata Mangeshkar.

Riddhima’s daughter Samara was very close to grandfather Rishi Kapoor.

Riddhima also shared a picture of Samara posing in front of Rishi’s life-size standee. Another is a collage of Rishi and Samara twinning in sunglasses. She also posted a picture of Neetu with Samara and captioned it, “My forever favs.”

Riddhima also shared a family picture from their meeting with veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar and captioned it “Good times”. The picture shows Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi, Neetu and Riddhima posing with the singer at an event.



Due to the lockdown, Riddhima, who lives in New Delhi, had to travel over 1400 kms by road all the way to Mumbai, in order to be with her family, in the time of bereavement. While she couldn’t reach in time for her father’s funeral, she was present during his other final rites.

Also read: Esha Gupta on sending house help on leave before lockdown: ‘I am happy she’s with her family, it’s my house, cleaning it myself is no big deal’

Riddhima had earlier shared glimpses of the puja ceremony held on the occasion of Rishi’s Terahvi -- 13th day following his death -- at their home in Mumbai. In one of the images, Ranbir can be seen performing puja. “Your legacy will live on forever...We love you,” she captioned the image. In another picture, Riddhima is seen standing with a photo frame of Rishi Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

What Mamata Banerjee told Amit Shah on Bengal’s handling of Covid-19 crisis
May 28, 2020 10:32 IST
Step inside Hrithik’s sea-facing home, Asha Negi says she was depressed
May 28, 2020 10:27 IST
Delhi farmer buys plane tickets to send 10 workers to their homes in Bihar
May 28, 2020 10:28 IST
Trump to sign executive order on social media on Thursday: White House
May 28, 2020 10:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.