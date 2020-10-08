Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Riddhima shares snapshots of ‘wonder years’ with dad Rishi Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor. See pics

Riddhima shares snapshots of ‘wonder years’ with dad Rishi Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor. See pics

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared two throwbacks from her childhood, recalling her ‘wonder years’ and the love story of her parents. See the pictures here.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 10:22 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni routinely shares throwbacks on Instagram.

Actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Sahni Kapoor has been the bulwark of Neetu Kapoor’s support system after the passing away of the veteran actor in April this year. Be it about celebrating birthdays or simply being around her mother, Riddhima has been her family’s strength. On Wednesday, she shared two throwbacks - one from her childhood with her mom and another of her famous parents.

Taking to Instagram stories, with one of the pictures, she wrote ‘Wonder years’ while for the other, she simply added a red heart-eyes smiley.

Riddhima’s latest pictures.

Just last month on September 28, the family celebrated Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday. Sharing a family picture with her brother and her mother, Riddhima had written: “Birthday lunch Happiest Bday Rans.” On her dad’s birthday on September 4, she had written an emotional note on Instagram.

She wrote: “Papa, They say when you lose someone, you can’t live without -your heart will badly break! But I know you are living in this broken heart & will be there forever! I know you are watching over all of us & ensuring that we live by the value system you instilled in us! You gave me the gift of compassion -taught me the value of relationships & made me the person I am today! I miss you each day & will always love you! Celebrating you today & always - Happy Birthday.”



 

Also read: Bobby Deol says Shekhar Kapur quit Barsaat after 27 days, left him frustrated; dad Dharmendra had to step in to save the day

Rishi died in April this year after a two year battle against leukemia. The actor underwent a prolonged treatment in the US before returning to India in September 2019. He briefly resumed his acting career before taking ill again. His end came on April 30 in a Mumbai hospital.

Riddhima , who lives in Delhi with husband Bharat Sahni, could not make it to Mumbai for her father’s cremation, owing the travel restrictions that were in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. She later travelled by car from Delhi and attended other rituals in company of her family.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
Oct 08, 2020 10:10 IST
IAF Day 2020: ‘Ever ready to safeguard nation’s sovereignty,’ says air chief RKS Bhadauria
Oct 08, 2020 10:43 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 68 lakh-mark, over 11 lakh tested in 24 hrs
Oct 08, 2020 10:28 IST
Pandemic effect: India’s economy set to contract 9.6%, says World Bank
Oct 08, 2020 10:46 IST

latest news

US Election 2020: Fly on Pence’s head generates buzz in vice presidential debate
Oct 08, 2020 11:03 IST
Mukesh Ambani wealthiest Indian, Serum Institute makes entry
Oct 08, 2020 11:03 IST
Taapsee Pannu strikes some coolest poses during Maldives vacation
Oct 08, 2020 10:59 IST
Yuvraj comes up with epic reply to Stokes’ tweet regarding KKR-CSK match
Oct 08, 2020 10:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.