RIP Anil Devgan: Priyanka Chopra recalls working with him in Blackmail, Karan Johar and Sonu Sood mourn the loss of late filmmaker

Filmmaker Anil Devgan, cousin of actor Ajay Devgn, died at the age of 45 on Monday night. He had directed Ajay’s hit films, Raju Chacha and Blackmail. Several of their Bollywood colleagues including Priyanka Chopra and friends mourned his demise on social media. Ajay had earlier said that there would not be a prayer meet for his brother due to coronavirus pandemic.

Ajay shared the unfortunate news on social media, “I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet. Folded hands.”

Priyanka Chopra recalled working with Anil in Blackmail. She wrote, “RIP Anil Devgan. Such a terrible, shocking loss. I had the pleasure of working with him in Blackmail... a talented director and a wonderful human being. My heartfelt condolences to Ajay, Kajol and the entire family. Folded hands @ajaydevgn @itsKajolD.”

Sonu Sood called him a brother and tweeted, “RIP Anil bhai. . You were a great soul bhai , had so many fond memories with you during our Barbarian Gym days. May almighty give strength to the family to bear this huge loss. Folded hands.”

Karan Johar wrote to the actor on Twitter, “Deepest condolences Ajay....thoughts and prayers with the family....Folded hands.” Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, “Please accept my deepest condolences dearest @ajaydevgn - May god give strength to the entire devgn family in these difficult times.” Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “Thoughts and prayers are with you and the family sir Folded handsRed heart Om Shanti.”

Boney Kapoor also tweeted, “My heartfelt deepest condolences to you and your family. May his Soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

Also read: Ajay Devgn’s brother Anil Devgan dies, actor says ‘his untimely demise has left our family heartbroken’

Neil Nitin Mukesh also tweeted, “@ajaydevgn my family’s condolences with you and the family sir. God bless his soul. So sorry for the loss. Folded hands.” Bipasha Basu said , “Deepest condolences to the family. Folded hands Extremely sorry for your loss. May his soul rest in peace. Folded hands.”

Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Divya Dutta and many others also offered their condolences to the Devgns on social media.

Follow @htshowbiz for more