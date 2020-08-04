RIP Ebrahim Alkazi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Randeep Hooda mourn ‘the guru of our gurus’

Several theatre and film personalities are mourning the death of theatre doyen Ebrahim Alkazi. Bollywood stars such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui and television actor Annup Sonii tweeted their condolences.

Nawaz wrote, “The true architect of the Modern Indian Theatre. The Doyen who possessed the extreme knowledge in all the aspects of ART. The magician who nurtured many greats of theatre. May your brightest spark from the heaven keeps us enlightening #EbrahimAlkazi #RIP.” “He was the guru of our gurus End Of An Era...Rest In Peace SirFolded handsRed heartFolded hands #EbrahimAlkazi @nsd_india #NSD,” wrote Annup.

Randeep Hooda wrote, “The Guru of Gurus so many have learnt from and tried to emulate .. Ebrahim Alkazi - the real father of Modern Indian Theatre .. may the light you shone keep shining through countless others as it shines through now .. Rest in Peace Sir condolences to the family.”

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra wrote, “One can write a volumes about him . A theatre Director , a teacher , a art curator . A great great man . Unfortunately we like mediocrity! Ebrahim Alkazi, credited for revolutionising theatre in India, passes away at 95 | Lifestyle News,The Indian Express.”

Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, “Sad to hear demise of #EbrahimAlkazi sir , A legendary theatre personality will be remembered for his contribution towards revolutionising theatre in India and was instrumental in shaping the career of generations of actors. #OmShanti Folded hands #EbrahimAlkazi”

Actor Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub wrote, “Just got the sad news...#EbrahimAlkazi sahab passed away...end of an era for sure...one of the pillars of modern Indian theatre....RIP sir.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled his demise. “His contributions to the world of art and culture are noteworthy ... Shri Ebrahim Alkazi will be remembered for his efforts to make theatre more popular and accessible across India,” he tweeted.

Alkazi died this afternoon following a heart attack. He was 94. Alkazi, who was the longest serving director of the National School of Drama, produced plays such as Girish Karnad’s Tughlaq and Dharamvir Bharati’s Andha Yug.

He mentored generations of actors, including Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri. “Dad died this evening at 2.45 pm after a massive heart attack. He was admitted to the Escorts hospital the day before yesterday,” his son Feisal Alkazi told PTI.

