Sections
Home / Bollywood / RIP Irrfan Khan: Did you know he dropped Sahabzade from his name because he was ‘embarrassed’ of royal lineage?

RIP Irrfan Khan: Did you know he dropped Sahabzade from his name because he was ‘embarrassed’ of royal lineage?

Irrfan Khan, born as Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan, was ‘embarrassed’ of his royal lineage since childhood, he had revealed on a chat show. Irrfan died on Wednesday after a long battle with neuroendocrine tumour.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 16:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Irrfan Khan’s mother Saeda Begum belonged to a royal family.

India lost a shining star - Irrfan Khan - when he died at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday (April 29) after battling a long illness. The 53-year-old actor, who was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for a colon infection.

Born as Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan, Irrfan had blue blood in his veins. His mother Saeda Begum belonged to the royal Tonk Hakim family. During an appearance on Son of Abish in 2017, he opened up about his royal lineage and said that he was ‘embarrassed’ of it.

Irrfan, who was from Jaipur, joked that there were too many people of royal heritage there and that is why he decided to drop ‘Sahabzade’ from his name. “There are too many people of royal lineage there. I was embarrassed of it since childhood. I don’t know why,” he told the show’s host, comedian Abish Mathew.

Irrfan, who started his career with television shows such as Chanakya, Bharat Ek Khoj and Chandrakanta, got his first leading role in Bollywood in the 2005 thriller Rog. He has been a part of acclaimed films such as Maqbool, Haider, The Lunchbox and Hindi Medium.



Also read: Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53

Irrfan also found success in Hollywood, with films such as Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi, The Amazing Spider-Man and Jurassic World.

The news of Irrfan’s death was shared on Twitter by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who directed him in Piku. “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute,” he wrote.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar mourned his loss on social media.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
Apr 29, 2020 16:07 IST
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
Apr 29, 2020 16:07 IST
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53
Apr 29, 2020 14:59 IST
‘Focus on Covid-19’: China after expelling US warship from South China Sea
Apr 29, 2020 14:25 IST

latest news

Spain reports 325 new Covid-19 deaths, total deaths cross 24,000
Apr 29, 2020 16:22 IST
Cannot imagine talking about Irrfan in past tense, says Nimrat Kaur
Apr 29, 2020 16:22 IST
CUCET 2020 application form submission deadline extended till May 23, details here
Apr 29, 2020 16:20 IST
Lockdown: Google’s premium video calling service is now free for all
Apr 29, 2020 16:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.