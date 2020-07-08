RIP Jagdeep: Ajay Devgn mourns actor, fans say ‘Sholay wouldn’t be the same without him’

Veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep, best known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in Sholay, died on Wednesday at his Mumbai residence. He was 81. His death was mourned by Bollywood celebrities and his fans alike.

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to share his condolences. “Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab’s demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab’s soul,” he wrote.

Also read: Veteran actor Jagdeep, Sholay’s Soorma Bhopali, dies at 81

Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, “Sad to hear demise of the Veteran Actor Jagdeep Sir who entertained us for 7 Decades. My heartfelt condolences to Javed, Naved and the entire Jafri Family & Admirers .RIP.” Anubhav Sinha wrote, “Good Lord. May God rest his soul in peace.”

Comedian Johnny Lever wrote, “My first film & the first time I ever faced the camera, was in the film #yehrishtanatoote with the legend himself #Jagdeep bhai. We will miss you...May his soul rest in peace Our prayers & deepest condolences to the family.”

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted, “Condolences @jaavedjaaferi and to the entire family. He will always be cherished and remembered with a broad smile. I hope people get to see a film called Muskurahat by Priyadarshan sir to witness his brilliance. It is one of my favorite Jagdeep saahab performances.”

Aftab Shivdasani wrote, “RIP Jagdeep sahab. May your soul find its peace.. Heartfelt condolences to @jaavedjaaferi , @NavedJafri_BOO and the entire family for this huge loss. Love and prayers.”

Jagdeep’s fans revisited his iconic roles. “Inke kirdaar ke bagair toh #Sholay bhi adhuraa hotaa (Without his character, even Sholay would have been incomplete)... Om Shanti #soormabhopali #jagdeep,” read a tweet. “As a kid, I was glued to my TV & watched classic movies. There were few actors who’d mastered comedy & kept this kid wanting for more. #Jagdeep Sir was one such star. From his #BoogieWoogie visits to his cinema, he’ll be fondly remembered. Condolences to @jaavedjaaferi & family,” wrote another fan.

“Soorma Bhopali is no more! His unique comic style will live with us for forever! May his soul rest in peace! Condolences to his family #jagdeep,” read another fan’s tweet. “Om Shanti #Jagdeep Soorma Bhopali was the most iconic role he played,” wrote a fan.

Jagdeep appeared in around 400 films but it is his role as Soorma Bhopali in 1975 film Sholay that is etched in audiences’ minds even today. He also played memorable roles in Purana Mandir and in Andaz Apna Apna as Salman Khan’s father.

Better known by his stage name Jagdeep, the actor also directed the movie Soorma Bhopali with his character as the protagonist. He is survived by two sons - Javed and Naved.

Follow @htshowbiz for more