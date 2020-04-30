Sections
Home / Bollywood / RIP Rishi Kapoor: Karisma Kapoor shares rare pic of 3 generations in one frame, says ‘Always looking over family’

RIP Rishi Kapoor: Karisma Kapoor shares rare pic of 3 generations in one frame, says ‘Always looking over family’

Karisma Kapoor has shared a rare childhood picture of herself with her ‘Chintu uncle’ Rishi Kapoor and grandfather Raj Kapoor in one frame. Rishi died on Thursday in Mumbai.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 15:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karisma Kapoor with Rishi Kapoor and Raj Kapoor (left).

Actor Karisma Kapoor has mourned the death of her “Chintu uncle” Rishi Kapoor who died on Thursday, one year after he was declared cancer free. Karisma, who comes from the famous family of actors and filmmakers, shared a rare childhood picture that has three generations in one frame.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Karisma wrote, “Always looking over family... chintu uncle will miss discussing food and restaurants with you.. #uncle #legend.” The black-and-white picture shows a young Karisma standing close to grandfather and legendary filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor, who is seen putting his hand on her head as if blessing her, while Rishi looks on at the two from a distance.

Also Watch | Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor dies, ‘Am destroyed,’ says Amitabh Bachchan

 

Her actor sister Kareena Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan were spotted visiting the family at the hospital where Rishi breathed his last. However, their cousin and Rishi’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was in Delhi at the time of his death. She, along with her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara, have been granted permission to travel to Mumbai for his last rites amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.



Cinema ran in the Kapoor blood as Rishi’s brothers Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor, uncles Prem Nath, Rajendra Nath, Shashi Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor all made an immense contribution to the entertainment industry.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor dies at 67, Live Updates: Actor’s funeral to take place in evening, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reach hospital

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. “The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last,” a statement released by the Kapoor family read.

His first brush with the camera was in Raj Kapoor’s film Mera Naam Joker (1970) for which he won a National Film Award. Rishi married Neetu Singh in 1980. She was by his side when he breathed his last today. Love blossomed between the two on movie sets and they together delivered many hits like Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein, Kabhi Kabhie and Do Dooni Chaar.

(With ANI inputs)

