Sections
Home / Bollywood / RIP Rishi Kapoor: ‘Living in a nightmare’ says Akshay Kumar as he, Amitabh Bachchan lead Bollywood in paying tributes

RIP Rishi Kapoor: ‘Living in a nightmare’ says Akshay Kumar as he, Amitabh Bachchan lead Bollywood in paying tributes

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. The actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. A shocked Amitabh Bachchan said ‘he is destroyed’, Akshay Kumar said ‘ we are living in a nightare’.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 10:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai on Thursday.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday morning. The 67-year-old actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 but returned to India a year later after he was announced ‘free of cancer‘.

The news of Rishi’s tragic demise has shocked and saddened the film fraternity. Amitabh Bachchan, who worked with him in films such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhie Kabhie and most recently, 102 Not Out, tweeted, “He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !”

 

Akshay Kumar remembered the ‘legend’ and wrote on Twitter, “It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family.”



 

Taapsee Pannu, who worked with Rishi in her Bollywood debut film Chashme Baddoor and Mulk, said that she could not put her emotions into words. “Been trying to write something n I can’t put my mind n hands in sync. More like the heart in between is just not able to comprehend this. That laugh, that sense of humour, the honesty and even the bully he was , will be missed. No one like you #RishiKapoor,” she tweeted.

 

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture with Rishi and his wife Neetu Kapoor, taken while he was undergoing cancer treatment in New York. “My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir,” she wrote.

 

Lyricist Prasoon Joshi wrote, “#RishiKapoor A series of shocks.. Chintuji - bebaak, garamjosh aur zindadil. We grew up with his cinema and I was privileged that we worked on many films together - Hum Tum , Fanaa Delhi 6 . Will miss his warm hugs. Rest in Peace @chintskap.”

 

Also read: Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67, Amitabh Bachchan says ‘he’s destroyed’

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar called Rishi ‘one of his most favourite actors’ and wrote, “Shocked to hear about the tragic demise of the legendary versatile actor #RishiKapoor. Another great loss for the film industry. One of my most favourite actor. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti.”

 

Genelia D’Souza offered condolences to the family. “I just remember meeting you a couple of months ago.. So so warm and one of the best evenings of my life with conversations straight from the heart .. Our Deepest condolences to Neetuji, RiddhimA, Ranbir and the entire Kapoor family.. Heartbroken #RipRishiji,” she wrote.

 

Rishi is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Apr 30, 2020 10:53 IST
Over 1,700 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours take India’s tally to 33,050
Apr 30, 2020 10:11 IST
‘Entertained several generations’: Politicians, leaders condole Rishi Kapoor’s demise
Apr 30, 2020 10:49 IST
Antiviral drug could hold promise in fight against Covid-19: Study
Apr 30, 2020 08:43 IST

latest news

‘Irrfan was unable to get some chemo sessions’, says Anil Mehta
Apr 30, 2020 10:50 IST
Tata Technologies to set up 2 CIIITs in Jammu Kashmir
Apr 30, 2020 10:47 IST
When Irrfan Khan worked with Rishi Kapoor in D-Day, called him ‘hot liquid’
Apr 30, 2020 10:49 IST
US finds tentative cure for Covid-19, hunts chutes for a vaccine
Apr 30, 2020 10:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.