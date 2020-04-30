RIP Rishi Kapoor: ‘Living in a nightmare’ says Akshay Kumar as he, Amitabh Bachchan lead Bollywood in paying tributes

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday morning. The 67-year-old actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 but returned to India a year later after he was announced ‘free of cancer‘.

The news of Rishi’s tragic demise has shocked and saddened the film fraternity. Amitabh Bachchan, who worked with him in films such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhie Kabhie and most recently, 102 Not Out, tweeted, “He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !”

Akshay Kumar remembered the ‘legend’ and wrote on Twitter, “It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family.”

Taapsee Pannu, who worked with Rishi in her Bollywood debut film Chashme Baddoor and Mulk, said that she could not put her emotions into words. “Been trying to write something n I can’t put my mind n hands in sync. More like the heart in between is just not able to comprehend this. That laugh, that sense of humour, the honesty and even the bully he was , will be missed. No one like you #RishiKapoor,” she tweeted.

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture with Rishi and his wife Neetu Kapoor, taken while he was undergoing cancer treatment in New York. “My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir,” she wrote.

Lyricist Prasoon Joshi wrote, “#RishiKapoor A series of shocks.. Chintuji - bebaak, garamjosh aur zindadil. We grew up with his cinema and I was privileged that we worked on many films together - Hum Tum , Fanaa Delhi 6 . Will miss his warm hugs. Rest in Peace @chintskap.”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar called Rishi ‘one of his most favourite actors’ and wrote, “Shocked to hear about the tragic demise of the legendary versatile actor #RishiKapoor. Another great loss for the film industry. One of my most favourite actor. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Genelia D’Souza offered condolences to the family. “I just remember meeting you a couple of months ago.. So so warm and one of the best evenings of my life with conversations straight from the heart .. Our Deepest condolences to Neetuji, RiddhimA, Ranbir and the entire Kapoor family.. Heartbroken #RipRishiji,” she wrote.

Rishi is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

