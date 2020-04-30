RIP Rishi Kapoor: Taapsee Pannu regrets not making hat-trick with late actor, Karan Johar wishes ‘to have a drink with him’

Rishi Kapoor’s Mulk co-actor Taapsee Pannu shared a heart-touching picture with him on Thursday and paid her tributes on his demise with emotional anecdotes about the veteran.

The 32-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture capturing a memorable where she is seen hugging Rishi Kapoor as both smile. The photo was taken during the shooting of the 2018 movie Mulk in which Taapsee essayed the role of Rishi’s daughter-in-law.

“My most favourite picture with him. Worked with him twice n the kind of brash honest compliments this man gave have never left my heart n mind. Even in his bullying there was so much love that one couldn’t help enjoy listening to him. The most entertaining stories came from him. the only costar of mine who could beat me in being ‘brutally’ honest. Sir humaari hat-trick reh gayi. I’m sure I will meet him somewhere n this hug shall be repeated with the same smile on our face,” she wrote.

Taapsee also shared screen space with the late star in 2013 comedy-drama Chashme Baddoor.

Karan Johar also shared a childhood memory. He wrote, “I was 7 years old and overheard that my parents were invited to see a preview of “Duniya meri Jeb mein”...it starred my favourite Rishi kapoor...it was school night and my very particular mother refused to let me come with her....I threw such a tantrum because i couldn’t bear the fact that I was being disallowed from seeing a Chintu kapoor film...the parents finally succumbed...i went ....with stars in my eyes...like i had every time I saw him on celluloid...he was my HERO! The very handsome,the exceptionally charming,the eternally Romantic RISHI KAPOOR...my childhood was dedicated to watching him sing his songs with abandon, wearing his printed sweaters and dancing in my bedroom.....doing the dafliwalle routine with a dinner plate in front of my school friends...and finally nearly fainting when I met him for the first time in Cochin on the sets of my fathers film DUNIYA...I looked at him like he was a monument that I wanted to keep marvelling at....when i directed him in SOTY i shed a tear silently after he gave his first shot ... a major childhood dream was actualised ....today i feel like an irreplaceable void has crept into my existence...a piece of my growing years has been snatched away....i am honoured to love him...to know him...to have a drink and reminisce with him....I still will .. how can the romance of Indian Cinema ever leave us? Never. Dard -e dil....but this legendary legacy will live on! I LOVE YOU RISHI KAPOOR!”

Rishi passed away at 8:45 am this morning after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement. Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Earlier today, Amitabh Bachchan was the first to confirm the news of the demise of the 67-year-old.He was last seen in the 2019 film ‘The Body’ alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor dies at 67, Live Updates: Actor’s funeral to take place in evening, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reach hospital

Often branded as Bollywood’s first chocolate boy, he touched heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like Bobby, Chandni, Karz and many others. Son of Bollywood’s showman Raj Kapoor and his wife Krishna Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife Neetu and children Ranbir and Riddhima.

(With HT inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more