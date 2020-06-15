RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Amul pays homage to versatile actor, says ‘Ik vaari phir se aa bhi jaa yaara’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s shocking death has left his fans and colleagues shocked. Popular dairy brand Amul has now paid homage to the actor in its new topical on Monday. The actor died by suicide on Sunday at his residence in Mumbai.

Sharing it, the Twitter handle wrote: “#Amul Topical: Tribute to a fine young actor...” The illustration shows Sushant in three of his popular screen avatars - Kai Po Che, Sonchiriya and MS Dhoni: An Untold Story.

Fans were particularly happy with this tribute - one user wrote, “Dear Amul, this is so touching that you care to touch so many variety of topics and themes. Kept up Sushant will always live in our good memories!!” Another one said: “This makes me happy and Sad at the same time.” A third user said: “It’s really difficult to come in terms with reality. #SushantSinghRajput is not related to me, but what he has achieved is miraculous. His smile hides his pain very well. I wish he would have someone to count on. I wish there is a time machine, he passed his pain to his loved one.”

Sushant, who was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday, was battling depression, police said on Monday. According to the police official, Mumbai Police found out during the probe that the 34-year-old actor was under medication for depression. No suicide note was found from the spot, the official added.

Mumbai Police as well as the crime branch officials visited his rented flat on Sunday, but nothing suspicious was found. Sushant had been living with two cooks and a house help. The medical report in the case is awaited.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

