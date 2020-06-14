Sections
Home / Bollywood / RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: South stars Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj, Jr NTR pay tributes

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: South stars Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj, Jr NTR pay tributes

A host of South stars including Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Prithviraj, Rakul Preet Singh, Ram Charan and Khushbu Sundar, among many others, mourned the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 19:37 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput died on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Mumbai.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has sent shockwaves across India. His death at the young age of 34 has been mourned by fans and his colleagues alike. Joining in grief were a host of South stars including Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Prithviraj Sukumar, Khushbu Sundar among many others.

Taking to Twitter, Mahesh Babu wrote: “Shocked beyond words to learn about #SushanthSinghRajput’s untimely demise. A powerhouse of talent... Too young to go... May his soul find peace and light. My deepest condolences and strength to the family to cope with this tragic loss.”

 

Jr NTR said, “Shocked to hear the news of #SushantSingh’s demise. An incredible talent gone too soon. Rest in Peace.”



 

Ram Charan wrote on Twitter, “Shocked to hear that Sushanth Singh Rajput is no more. An incredible talent who was destined to scale many heights is gone too soon. Rest in peace. My prayers and strength to his family.”

 

Malayalam actor Prithviraj, sharing a picture of Sushant, wrote: “Rest in peace Sushant.”

 

Khushbu Sundar said on Twitter, “I didn’t knw u in person. have never met u but yet I feel the pain. Wish u had reached out to somebody,anybody..to talk,to cry,to speak,to share,reach out to seek help. But u didn’t. Instead u chose a path tat will leave ur friends,family n fans heartbroken forever #RIP #Sushant.”

 

Also read: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home

Rakul Preet Singh expressed her shock: “I’m speechless , shocked , trembling . It’s extremely difficult to digest this terrible news. Such an amazing soul :( you shall be remembered forever .. #ripsushant #gonetoosoon”

 

 

“I’m just unable to process this loss. Always such a happy cheerful person. Super talented , passionate about multiple things.. I just can’t .. CANT :( really devastating.”

 

Tamannaah Bhatia wrote: “Shocked and heartbroken A young, talented actor gone too soon. Rest in peace #SushantSinghRajput.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

26 booked in Ludhiana for vandalising sewerage, water supply pipelines, creating ruckus
Jun 14, 2020 20:17 IST
Srinagar hospital to conduct study on health workers
Jun 14, 2020 20:14 IST
House destroyed in cyclone, family of five in Odisha lives in a toilet
Jun 14, 2020 20:12 IST
Need for adequate testing, aggressive containment by states to manage Covid crisis: Amitabh Kant
Jun 14, 2020 20:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.