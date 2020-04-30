RIPIrrfan: I hoped Angrezi Medium wouldn’t have been my last film with Irrfan, says Kiku Sharda

Actor-comedian Kiku Sharda takes his time before he opens up about working with Irrfan, (who died on April 29), in his last film, Angrezi Medium. The sadness is evident when Sharda says, “All I can say is he had to be really strong to have shot for the entire film, while he was going through something like this. He had to be extremely strong. Never did anyone on the film set or otherwise realised it. If you came and met him, you would never known about it. I don’t know how he managed to pull through the entire film so beautifully.”

The 45-year-old played the role of Gajju, with Irrfan in the lead role of Champak Bansal. Sharda adds that the only reason he did the film was because he got the chance to work with the late actor.

“Whatever scenes I had with him, never did he want to take a break or anything, he was just at it. My reason for doing the film was him — it was an honour to work with him. I just hoped it wouldn’t be my last film with him, and I could have worked more,” he tells us.

However, the two had met before, too, and Sharda cannot forget the moment when Irrfan had praised him on the sets of Kapil Sharma’s comedy show. He had then come to promote his film Hindi Medium (2017), he recalls.

“Today, when I sit and look back… he had called me backstage of the show to say ‘you did a fantastic job’. That time too I was in awe of him. I couldn’t believe it the first time when I was a part of Angrezi Medium. Little did I know this would be my last association (with him). I still am honoured,” says Sharda.

Still shocked and reminiscing moments spent with Irrfan, he adds, “I wish could see and meet him again. We used to have great conversations while shooting, and I used to keep staring at him, looking at how he did his work and approached a scene, making it look all so believable. I will miss him dearly.”